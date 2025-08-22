Edison Equity Residential, LLC Introduces Serenova Concierge Communities At Woodforest, A New Innovative 55+ Community

On August 8, 2025, Texas-based Edison Equity Residential and ARCTRUST closed on a joint venture to develop a 165-residence community that is redefining age-restricted living with a focus on personalized, service-rich lifestyles.

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOODFOREST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY (Johnson Development)

A new era of age-restricted living is coming to the Houston MSA, located in Montgomery, TX, adjacent to The Woodlands. Serenova Concierge Communities' goal is to redefine 55+ living in the Houston area with the introduction of its premier Concierge Community, situated just moments from The Woodlands. Pioneering a modern, service-driven lifestyle, Serenova at Woodforest elevates the active adult experience beyond traditional independent living conventions.

Serenova will offer 165 residences, including 133 upscale one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and 32 private villas with attached garages. The community is designed to offer both serene comfort and vibrant social engagement, all centered around a thoughtfully designed lifestyle called a Concierge Community .

"At Serenova, our highest priority is delivering personalized services that simplify daily life and amplify living," said Carolyn White, CEO of Edison Equity Residential. "We believe luxury is having the time to focus on what matters most-your passions, wellness, and connection."

Concierge Living offers services such as personal assistance with reservations, travel arrangements, in-home needs, and social planning. Community amenities will include:



A chef-curated restaurant and social bar

Wellness-focused fitness centers and resort-style pool

Pickleball court and indoor golf simulator

Creative art studio and clubroom

Wine room for private events Surrounded by the natural beauty of Woodforest and direct access to its trail system

"Serenova was envisioned as a springboard for a rich, active life ," said Mark Sepulveda, Chief Development Officer for Edison Equity Residential. "It's about more than beautiful spaces-it's about delivering a truly effortless, enriching lifestyle."

Christopher C. Wadelin, CEO of ARCTRUST Private Capital, commented: "We are confident that Serenova's unique Concierge Communities model, combined with the proven expertise of the Edison Equity team, will deliver exceptional value to both its future members and our stakeholders. We are deeply grateful to our capital partners and investors for the trust they continue to place in us. The fact that this investment has broken escrow in less than 90 days once again validates the attractive nature of our offerings."

Construction is scheduled to break ground in August 2025, with the first residents expected to move in by November 2026 . The project is being delivered by a team of respected Houston-area firms, including The Clerkley Watkins Group (architecture), Kathy Andrews Interiors (interior design), and The Brownstone Group (construction).

For more information about Serenova and its concierge lifestyle, visit .

#SeniorLiving, #SeniorsHousing, #Groundbreaking, #NewDevelopment, #ActiveAdult

Media Contacts:

Allison Singler

Edison Equity, EVP of Sales and Marketing

214-384-6773

[email protected]

SOURCE Edison Equity

