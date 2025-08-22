Customerinsights.AI Raises Non-Dilutive Growth Capital From Cypress Growth Capital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights, Inc. (CIAI) is pleased to announce capital investment from Cypress Growth Capital. Cypress's non-dilutive growth capital will be invested in marketing, sales, and agentic AI expansion.

"CIAI is solving a critical need for Life Sciences commercial analytics organizations. We felt that outside funding would allow us to scale our go-to-market while continuing platform development," said Abhay Jajoo, CIAI's Co-founder and CEO. "We had several options when it came to choosing a growth capital partner. We selected Cypress because they understand our needs and challenges - they're tech investors with successful founder and operator experience. And their non-dilutive, multi-tranche capital approach aligns with our growth plans without diluting founders and key employees."

The deep industry knowledge of CIAI's team and their track record of growth were major factors in Cypress's investment decision. "CIAI is a leader in a rapidly growing market," said Vik Thapar, Managing Director of Cypress. "Abhay, Robin, and the CIAI team have translated their years of hands-on experience at the leading edge of Pharmaceutical Data into a powerful technology platform and specialized consulting solutions around the platform. The company is transforming how Life Sciences companies make key market decisions. We're proud to partner with the CIAI team as they continue to grow."

About CustomerInsights (CIAI)

Launched in 2018, CIAI is a Platform-led Analytics as a Service (PLAaaS) company disrupting the Life Sciences analytics ecosystem through AI-powered commercial analytics applications to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. For more information, visit CustomerInsights or on LinkedIn .

About Cypress Growth Capital

For an entrepreneur considering growth funding, Cypress Growth Capital provides an innovative, non-dilutive alternative to equity and traditional debt that preserves equity, flexibility, and control. In addition, portfolio companies receive practical guidance on navigating a high-growth journey based on the entrepreneurial and operating background of the investment partners. Cypress has provided growth capital to sixty premier software and technology-enabled services companies since 2011. For more information, visit cypressgrowthcapital or LinkedIn .

