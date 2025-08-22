Covalense Digital Transforms Enterprise Operations With AI-Powered Csmart CRM Platform

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 22, 2025 5:58 am - Covalense Digital's AI-powered Csmart CRM, part of its Digital BSS platform, receives a major update with enhanced AI capabilities to boost efficiency & engagement.

Bengaluru, India, 22 August 2025 - Covalense Digital, a global leader in digital engineering and transformation solutions, today announced a major release of its Csmart CRM, a flagship application of its next-gen Digital BSS suite. The product has been enhanced to deliver much-improved user experience, usability, and intelligence for modern enterprises. This release of Csmart CRM introduces advanced AI capabilities, a modernised user experience, and enterprise-grade enhancements designed to accelerate growth, boost efficiency, and elevate customer engagement.

What's New?

Engineered for the digital-first enterprise, this release of Csmart CRM features a range of standout enhancements, including a sleek, modern UI/UX and a mobile-optimised interface; dynamic, role-based dashboards with drag-and-drop functionality; AI-based forecasting and intelligent automation for smart ticket routing and prospect scoring; a no-code workflow engine; and multilingual and RTL support for global teams.

Beyond the usability improvements, the new Csmart CRM also offers comprehensive lead-to-cash automation, CPQ-ready tools, role-based field masking and encryption, real-time collaboration tools, and gamification elements to motivate sales performance.

Who Benefits?

.Sales Teams: Accelerated deal closures with gamified performance tracking

.Support Agents: Faster resolutions with 360° customer context

.Executives: AI-based forecasting and real-time dashboards for smarter decisions

.Finance: Transparent and end-to-end quote-to-cash visibility

.Customers: Personalised onboarding and service experiences

Business Impact:

The new Csmart CRM delivers a smarter, more connected customer experience, offering real-time lifecycle tracking, seamless lead-to-cash orchestration, and comprehensive customer timelines. Migration is designed to be seamless-preserving existing workflows while unlocking advanced functionality with minimal disruption.

Key highlights include AI-based forecasting, 360° customer views, multi-language/currency support, SSO, Outlook integration, and QR-based lead capture-empowering modern use cases like automated onboarding, omnichannel engagement, and territory management.

“This release marks a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation,” said Santhosh Lagishetty, Vice President - Product Management at Covalense Digital.“By embedding AI and intelligent automation, we are redefining how enterprises engage with customers, anticipate market trends, and streamline operations. These enhancements will drive measurable improvements in efficiency and customer satisfaction while giving our customers a competitive edge in today's digital marketplace.”

