Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of September 19, 2025 In Alto Neuroscience, Inc. Lawsuit - ANRO

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. ("Alto Neuroscience, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: ANRO ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Alto common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 2, 2024; and/or (b) Alto securities between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

ANRO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) The Company's product pipeline, ALTO-100, was less effective in treating major depressive disorder than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; (iii) as a result, Alto's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Alto Neuroscience, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until September 19, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED