Prevalon Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Central Florida By Orlando Business Journal

Recognition highlights Prevalon's commitment to people, purpose, and building a culture of performance.

- Thomas Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon EnergyHEATHROW, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prevalon Energy , a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, has been named one of the Orlando Business Journal's 2025 Best Places to Work in Central Florida. The honor recognizes companies that go beyond the expected to foster workplace cultures that drive performance, collaboration, and employee engagement.Prevalon's inclusion reflects its commitment to a purpose-driven culture that prioritizes people alongside performance. From flexible work policies to professional development initiatives and a shared mission to accelerate the energy transition, Prevalon's team-first approach continues to attract top talent from across the energy sector.“At Prevalon, we're building more than energy storage systems-we're building a company where people feel empowered to innovate, grow, and deliver with confidence,” said Thomas Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon.“This recognition is a testament to the culture our team has built together. It's their dedication, collaboration, and passion for solving real energy challenges that make Prevalon such a special place to work.”Founded to serve the growing demand for reliable, utility-scale battery energy storage , Prevalon has quickly grown into one of the most trusted names in the industry-delivering best-in-class platforms, long-term service, and U.S.-engineered EMS solutions. Headquartered in Heathrow, Florida, the company has grown significantly since its launch, while maintaining its focus on trust, flexibility, and partnership.Prevalon was honored alongside other standout employers during an awards celebration on August 21, hosted by Orlando Business Journal.About Prevalon Energy LLCCommitment, reliability, expertise. These are the ideals that guide our decision making, design philosophy, and relationship building. PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With over 30 projects and 4 GWh of utility-scale global battery energy storage deployed, Prevalon delivers end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solutions that ensure performance throughout the entire project lifecycle. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of your energy system today and into the future. For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy and follow us on LinkedIn.

