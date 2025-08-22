Tata Harrier EV Viral CCTV Clip Sparks Claim Of 'Summon Mode' Death In Tamil Nadu Company Reacts
The video of the incident has gone viral, with reports claiming it took away the life of a man in Tamil Nadu.Viral video claims Tata Harrier EV killed man
The viral video, shared on Reddit by an apparent relative of the victim, shows the Tata Harrier EV rolling back from a ramp and hitting a wall. The driver of the car, who was standing with the door open, falls due to the impact and the vehicle is seen running over him.
The user claimed that the 'Summon Mode' a key-fob-based parking assistance system wherein one can park the car using the remote key, was engaged either by the victim or got auto engaged. According to the user, the victim tried to apply brakes but fell on the ground, causing a head injury.Also Read | Freak accident kills beauty queen: Deer crashes through car windshield
Doctors later declared him brain dead, following which he passed away.
The user further claimed that the victim had already faced a software issue with the car.
It was also claimed in the Reddit post that legal action has not yet been initiated against Tata Motors . Additionally, the user said that Tata officials have taken the vehicle for inspection.Tata Motors reacts
After the video went vira on social media, Tata Motors issued a statement saying it was gathering facts and dismissed claims of the Summon Mode of the Tata Harrier EV being engaged.
“We were informed of the tragic accident and are deeply saddened by the loss. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support are with the deceased's family. We are currently gathering all relevant facts,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said.Also Read | Tata Harrier EV enters production; rakes in 10,000 bookings on very first day Also Read | Thinking of buying the Tata Harrier EV? Check out the max range of each variant
“Preliminary observations from video shared online/ on social media suggests that the vehicle may have rolled back from the top of a slope due to gravity and ricocheted after striking an unknown object, suggesting that the motor was not engaged,” the spokesperson added.
The carmaker, however, dismissed claims of officials taking the Tata Harrier EV for inspection.
“The vehicle remains with the family and has been driven since the incident, and we have not yet had the opportunity to inspect it,” Tata Motors said.
