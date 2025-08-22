403
Spirit Airlines Secures $275 Million Lifeline Amid Ongoing Struggles
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spirit Airlines has drawn $275 million from its revolving credit line to prevent a cash shortfall that could have disrupted ticket sales.
The company disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that at least $50 million of this amount was set aside as collateral for U.S. Bank, its credit card processor.
Without that guarantee, Spirit risked losing the ability to process card payments, a move that would have cut off its main revenue channel. U.S. Bank extended its processing deal through 2027 and removed a liquidity trigger, giving the airline temporary breathing space.
The lifeline comes as Spirit faces severe financial pressure. The carrier reported a net loss of $245.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and admitted“substantial doubt” about its ability to remain in business over the next year.
Ratings agency Fitch recently downgraded the company to CCC-, one of the lowest categories, signaling very high credit risk.
Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, Florida , operates an all-Airbus A320 fleet and has long positioned itself as the leading ultra-low-cost carrier in the United States.
Its business model relies on low base fares, with additional fees for services like seat selection and baggage. The airline exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2025 after converting $795 million of debt into equity, but profitability has not returned.
Weak U.S. leisure demand, excess capacity on domestic routes, and ongoing Pratt & Whitney engine problems continue to weigh heavily on results.
Spirit Airlines' Struggle
The story extends beyond the United States. Spirit plays an outsized role in air travel between U.S. cities and Latin America.
It operates more than 30 international routes to countries including Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.
These flights are essential for migrant workers, families, and budget-conscious travelers. If Spirit disappeared, larger carriers would fill some of the gap, but fares would almost certainly rise, reducing affordable options for millions.
The $275 million credit draw buys time but does not solve the underlying challenge: Spirit must find a path back to profitability while maintaining enough liquidity to reassure lenders and partners.
For travelers, the filings signal no immediate flight cancellations. For the industry, they highlight the fragile position of a carrier that keeps fares competitive in a market increasingly dominated by giants.
