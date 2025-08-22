Legend Power Systems Reports Q3 F2025 Financial Results
|Three months ended June 30,
|
|Nine months ended June 30,
|
|(Cdn$, unless noted otherwise)
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|Change
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|
|Change
|
|Revenue
|
|385,354
|
|
|1,042,412
|
|
|(63)%
|
|989,768
|
|
|1,167,638
|
|
|(15)%
|
|Cost of sales
|
|292,290
|
|
|522,274
|
|
|(44)%
|
|770,413
|
|
|611,845
|
|
|26%
|
|Gross margin1
|
|93,064
|
|
|520,138
|
|
|(82)%
|
|219,355
|
|
|555,793
|
|
|(61)%
|
|Gross margin %1
|
|24%
|
|
|50%
|
|
|(52)%
|
|22%
|
|
|48%
|
|
|(54)%
|
|Operating expenses
|
|927,839
|
|
|999,539
|
|
|(7)%
|
|3,018,537
|
|
|3,037,366
|
|
|(1)%
|
|Net loss
|
|(837,615
|)
|
|(482,386
|)
|
|74%
|
|(2,810,359
|)
|
|(2,471,034
|)
|
|14%
|
1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $385,354 compared with $1,042,412 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The higher revenue during Q3 of fiscal 2024 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.
Gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $93,064, compared with $520,138 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in gross margin dollars is mainly due to a decrease in the number SmartGATE units sold.
The Company's operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $927,839, compared with $999,539 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The primary cause for the decrease was primarily due to cost cutting measures taken in Q3 of fiscal 2025.
Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $837,615, compared with a net loss of $482,386 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
|DATE:
|Friday, August 22, 2025
|TIME:
|11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT)
|WEBINAR:
|Legend Power Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar (via Zoom)
|REPLAY:
|Available at:
About Legend Power Systems Inc.
Legend Power Systems Inc. (/ ) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.
About SmartGATE
SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.
