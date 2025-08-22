Quinsam Reports Q2/2025 Results

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") is announcing its Q2/2025 results, with net loss of $0.2 million ($0.002 per share basic, $0.002 fully diluted) versus net loss of $0.4 million ($0.005 per share basic, $0.005 fully diluted) in Q2/2024. Investors can access the Company's full financial statements on sedarplus .

"We obtained liquidity on one of our long-term private investments in the quarter," said Roger Dent, CEO. "We negotiated a transaction with Royalties Inc. to exchange our unlisted shares in Music Royalties for listed shares in Royalties Inc. Our timing here was fortuitous as Royalties Inc. prevailed in a legal claim shortly after we negotiated our trade. Our investment in Reeflex also commenced trading, although the share price change to date has been modest. We are optimistic about its prospects in the fall. Our loss in the quarter is related primarily to a decline in the value of our holdings in California Nanotechnologies."

In Quinsam's private securities portfolio, a number of liquidity events are pending. Peninsula (the US single family rental business) is making efforts to list in the coming months. Theracann, which we fully wrote off some years ago, is now nearing a listing as Beyond Farming through a merger with Sprout AI on the CSE. Electro Metals has announced its intent to list through a merger with BWR Exploration in the fall.

"At June 30, 2025, we continued to have net assets of approximately $0.10 per share outstanding," said Roger Dent, CEO. "Our shares continue to trade at a very steep discount from NAV. We also note that the total of our more liquid investments (including cash, public equities, and derivatives on public equities) is now approximately $0.06 per share, up from last quarter."

The search for a value creating transaction continues. We anticipate that it may take some time to find a suitable, value creating transaction. There have been relatively few companies undertaking new listings and our plan is to patiently wait for a high quality transaction. Further announcements will be made on the status of such steps, which are subject to all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Issuer Bid

In Q2/2025, the Company acquired 996,000 shares pursuant to its issuer bid to purchase up to 4,600,000 of its common shares that commenced on September 6, 2024 and will terminate on September 5, 2025, or on an earlier date in the event that the number of common shares sought in the bid has been repurchased. Total purchases pursuant to this bid are 3,951,000 shares.

Quinsam has repurchased and cancelled over 20 million shares since 2018 pursuant to its issuer bids.

Investor Call

An investor call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 25, 2025 by Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

