Quinsam Reports Q2/2025 Results
"We obtained liquidity on one of our long-term private investments in the quarter," said Roger Dent, CEO. "We negotiated a transaction with Royalties Inc. to exchange our unlisted shares in Music Royalties for listed shares in Royalties Inc. Our timing here was fortuitous as Royalties Inc. prevailed in a legal claim shortly after we negotiated our trade. Our investment in Reeflex also commenced trading, although the share price change to date has been modest. We are optimistic about its prospects in the fall. Our loss in the quarter is related primarily to a decline in the value of our holdings in California Nanotechnologies."
In Quinsam's private securities portfolio, a number of liquidity events are pending. Peninsula (the US single family rental business) is making efforts to list in the coming months. Theracann, which we fully wrote off some years ago, is now nearing a listing as Beyond Farming through a merger with Sprout AI on the CSE. Electro Metals has announced its intent to list through a merger with BWR Exploration in the fall.
"At June 30, 2025, we continued to have net assets of approximately $0.10 per share outstanding," said Roger Dent, CEO. "Our shares continue to trade at a very steep discount from NAV. We also note that the total of our more liquid investments (including cash, public equities, and derivatives on public equities) is now approximately $0.06 per share, up from last quarter."
The search for a value creating transaction continues. We anticipate that it may take some time to find a suitable, value creating transaction. There have been relatively few companies undertaking new listings and our plan is to patiently wait for a high quality transaction. Further announcements will be made on the status of such steps, which are subject to all applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Issuer Bid
In Q2/2025, the Company acquired 996,000 shares pursuant to its issuer bid to purchase up to 4,600,000 of its common shares that commenced on September 6, 2024 and will terminate on September 5, 2025, or on an earlier date in the event that the number of common shares sought in the bid has been repurchased. Total purchases pursuant to this bid are 3,951,000 shares.
Quinsam has repurchased and cancelled over 20 million shares since 2018 pursuant to its issuer bids.
Investor Call
An investor call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, August 25, 2025 by Zoom:
Join Zoom Meeting
About Quinsam Capital Corporation
Quinsam is a merchant bank with a focus on "small cap" investments which it believes are undervalued. We do not invest on behalf of third parties or offer investment advice.
Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company has finished buying its position because we feel that this information helps investors understand our decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.
For further information contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment