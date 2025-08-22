Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Google Launches Global AI Search Mode In Over 180 Countries Including Arab Nations

2025-08-22 08:06:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Google announced Friday the global rollout of its AI-powered search mode, AI Mode across more than 180 countries, including Arab nations.
This mode allows users to conduct searches through an interactive chat-like interface, noting that it is currently available only in English and does not support Arabic.
In an official statement, Google said it has added new capabilities to the AI Mode called Agentic capabilities, which enable subscribers to the paid Google AI Ultra service to make restaurant reservations by entering details such as date, time, location, number of people, and type of cuisine.
The system then searches across various booking platforms and presents a list of available restaurants with direct links to complete the reservation.
Google also aims to make AI Mode responses more personalized by relying on users previous searches and preferences to offer more accurate suggestions.
Additionally, the company introduced a new feature that allows users to share AI Mode results via a link that can be copied and pasted into messages, enabling friends or family members to continue the search from the same point. AI Mode was initially limited to the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

