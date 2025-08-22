ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION ACQUIRES DECON WATER TECHNOLOGIES

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland"), a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that it has acquired Decon Water Technologies, LLC ("Decon"), a water treatment service provider based in Phoenix, AZ.

With over 30 years of expertise, Decon offers customized water treatment programs integrating proprietary chemistry with system mechanics, ensuring full regulatory compliance while reducing costs and environmental impacts for its customers.

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, commented, "We are excited to welcome Decon to the Rochester Midland family as this acquisition further expands our presence in wastewater treatment applications. Decon brings a highly skilled team, industry leading chemistry and advanced automation to Rochester Midland."

Marten Hebert, Founder of Decon, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Rochester Midland in this exciting next chapter. Their excellent reputation, values and commitment to a smooth transition made them a logical choice as we were contemplating our options."

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, added, "We continue to seek additional partnership opportunities with like-minded businesses to further our mission of becoming a world-class water treatment platform with differentiated and value-added capabilities for our customers."

ABOUT ROCHESTER MIDLAND

Founded in 1888, Rochester Midland is a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals. Rochester Midland is headquartered in Rochester, NY with additional facilities in the U.S., Canada and U.K. For more information on Rochester Midland, visit us online at .

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Rochester Midland Corporation

