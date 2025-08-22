Vaneck Plans ETF Conversion Of Emerging Markets Bond Fund To Expand Investor Access

Access to actively managed strategy's experienced portfolio management, proven investment approach and well-established track record to continue in an ETF, with greater transparency and efficiency for investors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VanEck today announced it has filed a statement of information detailing its plans to convert the VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund from a traditional open-end mutual fund into an actively managed ETF. The conversion is expected to occur on or around October 6, 2025, through a seamless reorganization into the VanEck Emerging Markets Bond ETF.

Over the past five years, the Fund has delivered an annualized return of 4.1% per year, compared with 1.3% for its benchmark and -3.7% for Treasuries.1 Since inception in 2012, the Fund has outperformed its benchmark on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, and ranks in the top decile of its Morningstar category YTD and top quartile for the 1, 3, 5 and 10 year periods.2 Globally, the investment team manages approximately $435.38M in assets as of July 31, 2025.

VanEck's active Emerging Markets Fixed Income team is led by Portfolio Manager Eric Fine and includes Deputy Portfolio Manager David Austerweil, Chief Economist Natalia Gurushina and Senior Corporate Analyst Robert Schmieder. The investment team will continue to manage the strategy using the same disciplined, high-conviction approach of investing across sovereign and corporate issuers in both U.S. dollar- and local currency-denominated bonds.

"Emerging markets debt has significantly outperformed U.S. and global aggregate bonds over the past decade. We believe that can continue because of the higher yields and better fundamentals compared to developed markets, as well as the responsible fiscal and monetary policies found in emerging markets," said Eric Fine, Portfolio Manager at VanEck. "Our bottom-up approach combines quantitative screens and deep fundamental analysis to identify attractive opportunities across sovereign and corporate bonds in hard and local currencies. This approach has been the driver of our long-term results and will remain central to our strategy in ETF form."

The ETF structure will offer shareholders additional attributes, including intraday liquidity, daily transparency and enhanced overall efficiency for a tax-aware vehicle, without altering the investment strategy's objectives or process. The conversion is expected to be tax-free for existing shareholders.

"The strategy has consistently demonstrated its value by helping investors navigate an asset class that has been underrepresented in most global fixed income portfolios, despite its attractive yield potential and diversification benefits," said Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of Product Management at VanEck. "This conversion underscores our commitment to evolving our product lineup in ways that enhance investor access and efficiency, while staying true to the core philosophy and team that underpin this strategy."

More information on the conversion is available in its FAQ post .

The VanEck Emerging Markets Fixed Income team provides regular updates and thought leadership on its website . For more information on the VanEck Emerging Markets Bond strategy, please visit here .

1 The Fund's benchmark index (50% GBI-EM/50% EMBI) is a blended index consisting of 50% J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified and 50% J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI). Please see below for standardized performance as of 7/31/2025.

2 Source: ©Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Data as of 7/31/2025. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The peer group presents trailing total return percentile rankings against the Morningstar Open End Funds – U.S. – Emerging Markets Bond category, which comprised 227 funds as of 7/31/2025. Exact rankings are as follows: YTD: 5th; 1Y: 17th; 3Y: 25th; 5Y: 10th; 10Y: 23rd.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of July 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $135.8 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Average Annual Total Returns† as of July 31, 2025