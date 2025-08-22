Duda Empowers Agencies To Scale SEO And Win With AEO For Small Business Clients
With search evolving toward AI-powered answers, Duda equips digital agencies with scalable SEO systems and AEO-ready features to drive traffic and leads for SMBs.
BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda , the leading white-label website builder for agencies and SaaS platforms, is helping agencies future-proof their SEO strategies with scalable workflows and built-in support for Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), a strategy that focuses on structuring content to answer user queries in search engine results pages directly.
With 91% of marketers ranking lead generation as their top priority, organic search continues to be a cost-effective channel for SMB growth. However, the rise of AI-driven search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's SGE is shifting visibility rules.
Agencies now need SEO strategies that get their clients' content directly into AI-generated answers.
"We've analyzed traffic across more than 1 million websites published on Duda, and the trend we're seeing is clear; AI-driven traffic is growing extremely fast, especially from ChatGPT. That doesn't mean SEO is dead, but it does mean that web professionals need to adapt their strategies to make sure clients' websites are discoverable in both traditional and AI search," said Itai Sadan, CEO at Duda.
AEO is about making content discoverable and usable by AI systems that summarize and respond to user queries in real time.
Duda empowers agencies to structure their clients' websites for AEO by offering:
-
Full support for schema markup across FAQs, services, products, and local business info
Fast-loading, mobile-first design to meet modern usability standards
Built-in tools for creating clear, concise, and complete content that AI systems can easily parse
Automated sitemap and metadata management to aid discovery by both search engines and AI crawlers
Automatically generated LLMs files for every site
Discover how to boost client visibility with AEO-ready SEO strategies at
About Duda:
Duda is a leading white label web building platform for digital agencies, SaaS platforms, and web professionals offering web design services to SMBs. From its industry-leading AI Assistant to advanced API-driven automation workflows, Duda offers web professionals a comprehensive suite of tools to build pixel-perfect, feature-rich websites efficiently and at scale–all on a flexible platform that can be fully customized to match their go-to-market strategy and ideal customer experience. As the top platform for Core Web Vitals, a critical metric for SEO performance, Duda makes it easy for web professionals to deliver a superior digital presence and outstanding performance to their customers under their own brand. More than 22,000 organizations have trusted Duda to build 1 million active websites. For more information, visit .
