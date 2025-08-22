Ninepoint Partners Launches Canadian Single Stock ETF Suite On The TSX
|ETFs
|Ticker (TSX)
|Risk Rating
|Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETF
|ABHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETF
|BCHI
|Medium
|Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETF
|CCHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETF
|CQHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETF
|CRHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETF
|ENHI
|Medium
|Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETF
|RYHI
|Medium
|Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETF
|SHHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETF
|SUHI
|Medium to High
|Ninepoint TD HighShares ETF
|TDHI
|Medium
|Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF
|ECHI
|Medium
In addition to the ten single-stock ETFs, the Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETF (TSX: ECHI) gives investors access to the full suite of Ninepoint's HighShares ETFs in one convenient solution. This wrap portfolio unites well-known Canadian blue-chip strategies, delivering diversified exposure with the added benefit of enhanced yield potential.
ETF Highlights:
- Low Management Fees : 0% management fees until February 28, 2026, and 0.29% thereafter. Higher Monthly Yield : Designed to generate more income than simply holding the underlying stock alone. Tax-Efficient Distributions : Paid in the form of Canadian eligible dividends, capital gains, or return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.
Each of these ETFs offer investors daily liquidity, transparency, and the convenience of trading through their brokerage accounts.
For more information on these ETFs and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit
About Ninepoint Partners LP
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....
Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
...
Media Inquiries:
Longacre Square Partners
Andy Radia/Liz Shoemaker
...
646-386-0091
Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager of the Ninepoint HighShares ETFs (collectively, the“ETFs”).
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.
The ETFs are generally exposed to the following risks: absence of an active market for ETF shares risk; borrowing risk; capital gains risk; collateral risk; concentration risk; covered call strategy risk; cybersecurity risk; derivatives risk; energy risk; equity investment risk; exchange risk; mutual fund corporation risk; fund of funds investment risk; halted trading of ETF shares risk; inflation risk; interest rate risk; large capitalization issuer risk; leverage risk; market risk; no ownership risk; passive Canadian public issuer investment risk; performance risk; regulatory risk; risks associated with an investment in a Canadian public issuer; specific issuer risk; tax risk; trading price of ETF shares risk.
