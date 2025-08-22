Defi Technologies Announces Launch Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the " Company " or " DeFi Technologies ") (Nasdaq: DEFT ) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ( "DeFi" ),, is pleased to announce its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") to buy back common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") through the facilities of Nasdaq Capital Markets (" Nasdaq "), CBOE Canada Inc. (" Cboe Canada ") and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the exact timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company.

The Company is undertaking the NCIB because its management believes that, currently, and from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and prospects. Management believes that, at such times, the purchase of Common Shares for cancellation would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders and an appropriate use of its cash on hand. The Company's current cash balance is approximately US$19.8 million.

The NCIB has been approved by the Company's board of directors and accepted by Cboe Canada and will be executed in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of Cboe Canada and any applicable Canadian securities laws. The NCIB shall commence on August 26, 2025 and run through August 26, 2026 or on such earlier date as the NCIB is complete.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may, if considered advisable, purchase its Common Shares in open market transactions through the facilities of Nasdaq, Cboe Canada and/or other Canadian alternative trading platforms not to exceed up to 10% of the public float for the Common Shares as of August 18, 2025 or 31,673,791 Common Shares, purchased in aggregate. The price that the Company will pay for the Common Shares shall be the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and all purchased Common Shares will be cancelled by the Company. In accordance with Cboe Canada rules, daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) under the NCIB cannot exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume on Nasdaq and Cboe Canada as measured from February 18, 2025 to August 18, 2025

The Company has appointed Ventum Financial Corp. to coordinate and facilitate purchases under the NCIB.

