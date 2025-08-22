Connected Building Market Report 2025 AI, Iot, 5G, And Digital Twins Power Next Wave Of Connected Building Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$87.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$129.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Executive Summary Connected Building Market Characteristics Connected Building Market Trends and Strategies Connected Building Market - Macro Economic Scenario Global Connected Building Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Global Connected Building PESTEL Analysis Analysis of End Use Industries Global Connected Building Market Growth Rate Analysis Global Connected Building Historic Market Size and Growth Global Connected Building Forecast Market Size and Growth Global Connected Building Total Addressable Market (TAM) Connected Building Market Segmentation Segmentation by Component Segmentation by Technology Platform Segmentation by Deployment Type Segmentation by End-User Sub-Segmentation of Solutions Sub-Segmentation of Services Connected Building Market Regional and Country Analysis Connected Building Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Connected Building Market Competitive Landscape Connected Building Market Company Profiles Connected Building Market Other Major and Innovative Companies Global Connected Building Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Connected Building Market Recent Developments in the Connected Building Market Connected Building Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies
Key Topics Covered:
Companies Featured
Some of the major companies featured in this Connected Building market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation Amazon Web Services (AWS) Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Hitachi Ltd Siemens AG Intel Corporation IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc Schneider Electric Honeywell International Inc Mitsubishi Electric ABB Ltd Johnson Controls Eaton Corporation Delta Electronics Inc Legrand Rockwell Automation Advantech Co Ltd Bosch Building Technologies Lutron Electronics
