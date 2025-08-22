Connected Building Market Report 2025 AI, Iot, 5G, And Digital Twins Power Next Wave Of Connected Building Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Building Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The connected building market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory. With an increase from $79.63 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $88.27 billion in 2025, it achieves a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This surge is fueled by rigorous energy efficiency regulations, an increasing demand for smart cities, improved cybersecurity in infrastructures, the necessity for enhanced occupant comfort, and the growing accessibility of remote monitoring solutions.

Forecasts indicate that by 2029, the connected building market will ascend to $131.67 billion, maintaining a 10.5% CAGR. Key growth drivers include a heightened focus on energy efficiency, intensified government regulations, urbanization, continued smart city initiatives, plus the advancement of 5G and edge computing. Innovations such as IoT and AI integration, smart HVAC and lighting systems, blockchain for data security, and digital twins for real-time monitoring are pivotal trends pushing forward the industry.

The rising demand for energy-efficient systems plays a crucial role in market expansion. Connected buildings utilize IoT devices, sensors, and automation systems to control energy usage, reducing waste and boosting sustainability. This appeal is growing among both businesses and homeowners. For instance, a 2022 report from Energy UK highlighted the need to amplify annual energy efficiency projects from 150,000 installations in 2021 to one million by 2030, underscoring the sector's growth potential.

Additionally, companies are embracing sustainable innovations to improve efficiency and lessen environmental impact, exemplified by Schneider Electric's 2024 launch of a SMART buildings division aimed at accelerating the adoption of intelligent, energy-efficient building solutions, aligning with Canada's sustainability objectives. Similarly, Johnson Controls' 2023 acquisition of FM Systems enhances their OpenBlue digital capabilities through advanced workplace management integration.

Prominent market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, and many others. North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Significant regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, and USA are integral to this market.

Through smart infrastructure, connected buildings enhance efficiency, security, and sustainability, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. These structures are prevalent across commercial, residential, and industrial settings, fostering smarter environments.

Connected building solutions encompass integrated technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and are implemented via on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid frameworks. Industries served include manufacturing, IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and more.

The latest research on the connected building market provides comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It presents a thorough understanding of the current and future industry dynamics.

Components: Solutions, Services

Technology Platforms: IoT, Mobile Applications, AI and Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Edge Computing

Deployment Types: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Solutions

End-Users: Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Residential, Other Sectors

Key Solutions: Energy Management, Lighting Control, HVAC Management, Security Systems, Automation Platforms Services: Consulting, Deployment, Managed Services, Support, and Training

