Biodiesel Prices Q2 2025: Key Price Trends, Regional Shifts & Forecast Chart



USA: US$ 1641/MT

China: US$ 1407/MT

Netherlands: US$ 1547/MT

Thailand: US$ 2030/MT Norway: US$ 1700/MT

Biodiesel Prices Outlook Q2 2025

During the second quarter of 2025, Biodiesel Prices displayed mixed movement across major regions. Some markets saw a steady upward trend driven by energy demand, while others recorded slight corrections due to fluctuations in supply and trade dynamics.

Regional Prices Movement



USA: Prices remained relatively stable, supported by consistent domestic demand and balanced supply conditions.

China: A moderate increase was observed, reflecting rising consumption in transportation and industrial sectors.

Netherlands: Market activity remained firm with stable imports supporting Biodiesel Prices.

Thailand: Prices rose steadily, driven by higher blending mandates and growing energy demand. Norway: The market witnessed a moderate upward trend, supported by renewable energy targets and strong biofuel adoption.

Factors Affecting Biodiesel Prices in 2025

Demand-Side Factors:



Rising global adoption of renewable energy solutions.

Higher blending requirements in key countries. Strong demand from the transport and power generation sectors.

Supply-Side Factors:



Feedstock availability such as soybean oil and palm oil influencing price movements.

Government policies, subsidies, and tax structures shaping supply trends. Freight charges and logistic costs impacting the landed price of Biodiesel.

Global Biodiesel Market Analysis

The global market for Biodiesel continues to expand with governments prioritizing renewable fuels and sustainability. According to the Biodiesel price index and Biodiesel price chart, regional variations remain significant due to feedstock costs and policy frameworks. Biodiesel price history shows a steady long-term rise, while the price of Biodiesel today reflects ongoing demand for cleaner energy. Looking forward, Biodiesel future price forecasts indicate continued growth as countries move toward achieving net-zero goals.

Key Growth Drivers

Renewable fuel targets and green energy commitments are driving long-term demand for Biodiesel.Strong consumption in road transport and aviation sectors supports steady growth.Expanded use of vegetable oils and waste oils is improving supply chains.Increasing investment in biofuels strengthens the demand outlook for Biodiesel Prices.

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Biodiesel Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Biodiesel price trend, offering key insights into global Biodiesel market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Biodiesel demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

