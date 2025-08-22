Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 7,165.76 Million By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Latin America renewable hydrogen market reached USD 92.73 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7,165.76 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 57.50% from 2025 to 2033. The market is being driven by supportive government policies, foreign investments in clean energy, rising adoption of decarbonization strategies, and technological innovations in electrolyzers. Furthermore, the region's vast renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind, are enabling large-scale green hydrogen production, which is fueling domestic demand and export opportunities.

Key Highlights

. Market size (2024): USD 92.73 million

. Forecast (2033): USD 7,165.76 million

. CAGR (2025–2033): 57.50%

. Strong policy support and incentives accelerating renewable hydrogen adoption

. Large-scale investments in solar and wind projects to power electrolyzer units

. Growing international partnerships to export renewable hydrogen to global markets

. Key companies operating in the Latin America renewable hydrogen market include Engie S.A., Iberdrola S.A., Neoenergia, Enel Green Power, Linde plc, Air Liquide, Siemens Energy, Cummins Inc., H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, and Plug Power Inc.

How Is Renewable Hydrogen Transforming Latin America's Energy Landscape?

The region is poised to become a global renewable hydrogen hub through:

. Deployment of advanced electrolyzer technologies for large-scale production

. Integration of green hydrogen into industrial sectors such as steel and chemicals

. Strategic export agreements targeting Europe and Asia markets

. Development of hydrogen corridors and fueling infrastructure for transportation

. Leveraging abundant solar and wind resources for cost-effective hydrogen generation

Key Market Trends and Drivers

. Government Initiatives: Implementation of hydrogen roadmaps and incentive programs

. Decarbonization Goals: Rising demand from industries to reduce carbon footprint

. International Investments: Funding from global renewable energy players and development banks

. Technological Advancements: Improved electrolyzer efficiency and cost reduction

. Emerging Export Markets: Brazil, Chile, and Argentina leading hydrogen export strategies

Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Technology:



Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Analysis by Application:



Power Generation

Transport Others

Analysis by End-User Industry:



Food and Beverages

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Glass Others

Regional Insights:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Latest Developments in the Industry

. In February 2025, Engie and Enegix Energy announced progress on the“Base One” green hydrogen project in Brazil, set to become one of the largest in the world.

. Chile launched a USD 100 million hydrogen development fund to attract global investment in renewable hydrogen projects.

. Several Latin American nations signed agreements with European energy companies for long-term hydrogen supply and export collaborations.

