Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market To Reach USD 7,165.76 Million By 2033
Key Highlights
. Market size (2024): USD 92.73 million
. Forecast (2033): USD 7,165.76 million
. CAGR (2025–2033): 57.50%
. Strong policy support and incentives accelerating renewable hydrogen adoption
. Large-scale investments in solar and wind projects to power electrolyzer units
. Growing international partnerships to export renewable hydrogen to global markets
. Key companies operating in the Latin America renewable hydrogen market include Engie S.A., Iberdrola S.A., Neoenergia, Enel Green Power, Linde plc, Air Liquide, Siemens Energy, Cummins Inc., H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies, and Plug Power Inc.
How Is Renewable Hydrogen Transforming Latin America's Energy Landscape?
The region is poised to become a global renewable hydrogen hub through:
. Deployment of advanced electrolyzer technologies for large-scale production
. Integration of green hydrogen into industrial sectors such as steel and chemicals
. Strategic export agreements targeting Europe and Asia markets
. Development of hydrogen corridors and fueling infrastructure for transportation
. Leveraging abundant solar and wind resources for cost-effective hydrogen generation
Key Market Trends and Drivers
. Government Initiatives: Implementation of hydrogen roadmaps and incentive programs
. Decarbonization Goals: Rising demand from industries to reduce carbon footprint
. International Investments: Funding from global renewable energy players and development banks
. Technological Advancements: Improved electrolyzer efficiency and cost reduction
. Emerging Export Markets: Brazil, Chile, and Argentina leading hydrogen export strategies
Latin America Renewable Hydrogen Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Technology:
-
Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer
Alkaline Electrolyzer
Solid Oxide Electrolyzer
Analysis by Application:
-
Power Generation
Transport
Others
Analysis by End-User Industry:
-
Food and Beverages
Medical
Chemical
Petrochemicals
Glass
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Chile
Peru
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Latest Developments in the Industry
. In February 2025, Engie and Enegix Energy announced progress on the“Base One” green hydrogen project in Brazil, set to become one of the largest in the world.
. Chile launched a USD 100 million hydrogen development fund to attract global investment in renewable hydrogen projects.
. Several Latin American nations signed agreements with European energy companies for long-term hydrogen supply and export collaborations.
