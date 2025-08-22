Capitan Silver Executes Definitive Agreement To Acquire Strategic Land Package In Durango, Mexico
Key Highlights:
- Acquisition of a 100% interest in 7 mineral concessions totaling 2,171.4 hectares , directly adjacent to and surrounding the Cruz de Plata Project Increases Capitan Silver's total land position in the district by approximately 85% Expands the surface expression of the 2.5 km silver-gold trend by to 3.7 km (additional 1.2 km to the east) This transaction allows for the consolidation of the land package while opening up additional ground for potential infrastructure development and optimizing the project design
Capitan is acquiring the properties from Minera Fresnillo S.A. de C.V. ( "Fresnillo" ). The price of the transaction is US$4.0 million , in two installments: US$2.0 million, that was due and has been paid upon execution of the definitive agreement ( "Closing" ) and US$2.0 million payable on or before the second anniversary of the Closing. There are no royalties or share payments for this transaction.
The agreement will be submitted to the Public Registry of Mines for final approval from the authorities.
Figure 1. Cruz de Plata property map showing the resulting consolidated property following completion of the transactions with Fresnillo. The map also shows the location of the high-grade silver trend, which would extend for an additional 1.2 km to the East into the consolidated property, and the location of the Capital hill disseminated oxide gold deposit.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About Capitan Silver Corp.
Capitan Silver (TSXV: CAPT) is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its Cruz de Plata silver gold project located in Durango, Mexico. The Company is led by a management team that has successfully advanced and developed several precious-metal operations in Mexico over the past 16 years.
More information for the Company can be found at .
ON BEHALF OF CAPITAN SILVER CORP.
"Alberto Orozco"
Alberto Orozco, CEO
For additional information contact:
Alberto Orozco
CEO
Capitan Silver Corp.
...
Phone: (788) 327-6671
IR Team
Capitan Silver Corp.
...
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Capitan Silver Corp.
