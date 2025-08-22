Zvoove Acquires Spain's Market Leader For Temporary Staffing Solutions, Nivel IV

MUNICH and VIGO, Spain, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the market leading software and AI solution provider for the temporary staffing, private security, and cleaning industries in Europe, today announced the acquisition of Nivel IV, the leading software provider for Spain's temporary staffing industry. This move follows zvoove's 2024 acquisition of Freematica, and with both companies now part of the group, zvoove becomes the market leader in Spain, one of Europe's most important and fastest-growing markets for temporary staffing.

Nivel IV, a long-time industry leader in Spain, supports more than 200 companies such as crit ., Nortempo , Marlex and Hays with tailored solutions that help temporary staffing agencies stay compliant, digitize operations, and scale efficiently. Its team brings deep market and customer expertise, local trust, and an innovative mindset to zvoove.

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove, commented: "With Nivel IV we've welcomed the market leader from Spain, which cements zvoove's position as the leading provider for software and AI solutions in Europe and Latin America. Spain is a strategic market for us, not only because of its size, but because of the complexity and relevance of its temporary staffing industry. Together with Nivel IV and Freematica, we offer two individual best-in-class platforms tailored to local needs but supported by international scale and innovation. It's an important milestone in our mission to power the workforces that power Europe."

The integration of Nivel IV and Freematica into zvoove's ecosystem allows Spanish TSAs to benefit from enhanced technology, broader functionality, and leading innovation, from mobile apps to AI agents and real-time analytics.

José María Fernández Simón and Ricardo Rego Taboada, Co-Founders of Nivel IV, added: "We're proud to join zvoove, a company that not only shares our passion for workforce innovation but brings a vision for what the future of work can look like across Europe. By combining local expertise with the strength of an international leader, we can deliver even more value to our customers and create new opportunities for our team and our partners."

With this latest acquisition, zvoove now supports over 7,700 customers across Europe and Latin America. The company continues to lead the digital and AI transformation of the temporary staffing, cleaning, and personal security industries, delivering unmatched specialization and scale.

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 7,700 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 21 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 825 people at 22 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About Nivel IV

Nivel IV was founded in 1992 by a group of experienced developers with deep expertise in business management software and advanced technologies. The company is a Microsoft partner specializing in mid-market and cloud solutions. Today, Nivel IV is a trusted IT solutions provider for TSAs in Spain, serving more than 200 companies and over 4,000 daily users who rely on its software to manage their business operations efficiently.

Since its inception, Nivel IV has remained committed to more than just delivering cutting-edge technology. The company combines in-depth industry knowledge with outstanding customer service to provide solutions that address both current and future business challenges.

