New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2025-2030: Foreign Investments And Sustainability Initiatives Catalyze Growth In Colocation Facilities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|57
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$757.36 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$949.75 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|New Zealand
Key Topics Covered
1. About the Analyst
2. Data Center Capabilities
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Scope
5. Market Definitions
6. Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
7. Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw)) Colocation Demand by Industry Market by Utilized Area Market by Utilized Racks
8. Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in New Zealand Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in New Zealand Sustainability Status in New Zealand Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies Cloud on Ramps & Investment in New Zealand Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-ons Wholesale Colocation Pricing Key Pricing Trends
10. Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market Key Restraints in the Market
11. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators Market Share by Colocation Revenue Market Share by IT Power Capacity Existing Colocation Operators New Operators
12. Quantitative Summary
The companies mentioned in this New Zealand Data Center Colocation market report include:
- CDC Data Centres Spark Digital DCI Data Centers T4 Group Datacom Plan B Technology Vocus & 2degrees DataCentre220 DataVault - Secure New Zealand Data Centers Xtreme Networks CCL Chorus Umbrellar Technology Group Caduceus Systems Vector Fibre Enable Fibre Broadband Localhost DataGrid Goodman NEXTDC
