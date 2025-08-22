Weekly Recap: 10 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

Through a new power purchase agreement between Kairos Power and TVA, Kairos Power's Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge, Tenn., will deliver up to 50 megawatts (MW) of reliable, 24/7 energy to the TVA grid that powers Google data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.The partnership brings real-time site identification, feasibility, activation and automated trial optimization to Biorasi's sponsor clients, reducing trial delays and improving cost effectiveness.The first heliophysics AI foundation model trained on high resolution solar observation data offers insights into the Sun's dynamic surface, helping plan for solar weather that can disrupt technology on Earth and in space. Openly available on Hugging Face, the model was built to speed up scientific discovery and democratize AI for the global research and technology community.Together, the two firms provide a full-lifecycle support model of capital, expertise, and market access - designed to empower mission-driven cybersecurity and national security startups at every stage of their journey. From early-stage commercialization to growth-stage scale and exit, this partnership ensures founders have the backing they need to build and lead the next generation of national security leaders."In the age of synthetic fraud, AI impersonation, and Agentic AI, verifying human identity has become the foundation of digital trust. Together with AuthenticID, we're hardening the front line against these threats, so every enterprise can trust every interaction," said Ricardo Amper, Founder & CEO of Incode."IQVIA and Veeva's partnerships bring together best-in-class capabilities in information, AI, technology, and services for our shared clients," said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. "This will enable IQVIA customers on Veeva platforms to accelerate clinical development, bring treatments to market more efficiently, and improve access to innovations for patients."Monaco represents the realization of Sei's founding vision as a dedicated layer for high-performance decentralized trading, achieving microsecond execution coupled with Sei's 400-millisecond settlement-a 200,000x improvement over traditional T+1 settlement cycles.Integrating Microsoft's AI business solutions and cloud and AI platforms into game days and beyond will enable coaches and players to access and analyze game insights and performance in real time to make more informed decisions in a more efficient and customized way.Databricks new product, Agent Bricks builds high-quality, production AI agents optimized on your enterprise data, and Lakebase, a new type of operational database (OLTP), built on open source Postgres, and optimized for AI Agents. The investment is also expected to support future AI acquisitions and deepen AI research."Applying AI allows KeychainOS to give manufacturers a smarter, faster way to run their facilities, and it's already delivering real results," said Oisin Hanrahan, Co-founder and CEO of Keychain.

