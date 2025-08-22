Managed Services Market Size Forecast & Trends By 2033
Key Stats
-
Market Size (2024): USD 304.6 billion
Forecast Value (2033): USD 570.8 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.2%
Leading Segment: Managed Infrastructure services
Top Deployment Mode: On-premises solutions
Largest Enterprise Size: Large enterprises
Dominant End-Use Sector: IT & Telecommunications
Key Regions: North America (leading), Asia Pacific (fastest growing)
Major Companies: Accenture, AT&T, Capgemini, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Infosys, Nokia, Rackspace, TCS, Ericsson, Verizon, Wipro
Growth DriversTechnological Innovation: AI, Automation & Cybersecurity
AI-powered monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automation are boosting efficiency and reducing human error. Rising cyber threats are driving demand for robust managed security solutions, such as the Dell–CrowdStrike collaboration integrating AI-native Falcon XDR into managed detection and response (MDR). Regulatory & Infrastructure Complexity
Highly regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government require strict compliance and data governance. On-premises managed services remain strong, supported by providers offering infrastructure audits and compliance-focused IT support. Surge in Cloud Adoption & Digital Transformation
Growing hybrid and multi-cloud environments increase demand for MSPs to manage cloud migration, integration, and performance optimization. Rackspace's 2024 collaboration with Google Cloud for video processing highlights this trend.
Request for a sample copy of this report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/managed-services-market/requestsample
Segmental Analysis
-
By Type :
-
Managed Infrastructure (leading)
Managed Data Center
Managed Security
Managed Communications
Managed Network
Managed Mobility
-
On-premises (largest share)
Cloud-based
-
Large Enterprises (dominant)
Small & Medium Enterprises (steadily growing)
-
IT & Telecommunication (largest share)
BFSI
Healthcare
Entertainment & Media
Retail
Manufacturing
Government
Others
Regional Insights
-
North America : Leading the market with robust IT infrastructure, strong enterprise IT budgets, and the presence of over 557,000 IT service providers in the U.S.
Asia Pacific : Fastest-growing region, driven by digital infrastructure expansion, IT investment, and demand for cost-efficient managed services.
Europe : Strong adoption in BFSI and government sectors, with rising compliance-driven demand.
Latin America : Growing focus on IT outsourcing and managed security.
Middle East & Africa : Increasing adoption in telecom and government sectors.
Market Dynamics
-
Drivers : AI & automation, cloud adoption, cybersecurity needs, digital transformation.
Restraints : Data privacy concerns, regulatory hurdles, high upfront costs for small firms.
Trends : Rise of hybrid cloud, AI-native MDR, industry-specific compliance services, and security-first outsourcing models.
Leading Companies
-
Accenture plc – Expanding capabilities in public safety and IT transformation.
AT&T Inc. – Launched a dedicated managed cybersecurity division.
Capgemini SE – Strengthening digital infrastructure and IT outsourcing services.
Cisco Systems Inc. – Driving network and cloud security integration.
Dell Technologies Inc. – Partnered with CrowdStrike for AI-native Falcon XDR MDR services.
Fujitsu Limited – Focused on digital workplace and IT infrastructure services.
Infosys Limited – Enhancing managed cloud and digital transformation services.
IBM Corporation – Leveraging AI-powered managed services for global enterprises.
Nokia Corporation – Strengthening network and mobility solutions.
Rackspace Technology Inc. – Partnered with Google Cloud to improve cloud capabilities.
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) – Offering end-to-end managed IT services.
Ericsson – Expanding managed network solutions.
Verizon Communications Inc. – Driving managed security and communication services.
Wipro Limited – Investing in AI-driven IT and cloud solutions.
Recent Developments
-
2024 : Accenture acquired Customer Management IT and SirfinPA in Italy to boost public safety services.
2024 : AT&T launched a dedicated managed cybersecurity division with backing from WillJam Ventures.
2024 : Dell Technologies partnered with CrowdStrike to deploy Falcon XDR-powered MDR services.
2024 : Rackspace collaborated with Google Cloud to advance video processing capabilities.
Ask Analyst for Customization:https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6158&flag=C
If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include a thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape, and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: (+1-201971-6302)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment