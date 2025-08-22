Managed Services Market Size Forecast & Trends By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The global Managed Services Market reached USD 304.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to almost double to USD 570.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025–2033. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of cloud solutions, AI, automation, and cybersecurity innovations, alongside increasing enterprise IT outsourcing for cost efficiency and scalability. Asia Pacific is emerging as a key destination for managed services, supported by robust digital infrastructure, expanding IT investments, and growing demand for flexible solutions.

Key Stats



Market Size (2024): USD 304.6 billion

Forecast Value (2033): USD 570.8 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.2%

Leading Segment: Managed Infrastructure services

Top Deployment Mode: On-premises solutions

Largest Enterprise Size: Large enterprises

Dominant End-Use Sector: IT & Telecommunications

Key Regions: North America (leading), Asia Pacific (fastest growing) Major Companies: Accenture, AT&T, Capgemini, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Infosys, Nokia, Rackspace, TCS, Ericsson, Verizon, Wipro

Growth Drivers

AI-powered monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automation are boosting efficiency and reducing human error. Rising cyber threats are driving demand for robust managed security solutions, such as the Dell–CrowdStrike collaboration integrating AI-native Falcon XDR into managed detection and response (MDR).Highly regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government require strict compliance and data governance. On-premises managed services remain strong, supported by providers offering infrastructure audits and compliance-focused IT support.Growing hybrid and multi-cloud environments increase demand for MSPs to manage cloud migration, integration, and performance optimization. Rackspace's 2024 collaboration with Google Cloud for video processing highlights this trend.

Segmental Analysis



By Type :



Managed Infrastructure (leading)



Managed Data Center



Managed Security



Managed Communications



Managed Network

Managed Mobility

By Deployment Mode :



On-premises (largest share)

Cloud-based

By Enterprise Size :



Large Enterprises (dominant)

Small & Medium Enterprises (steadily growing)

By End Use :



IT & Telecommunication (largest share)



BFSI



Healthcare



Entertainment & Media



Retail



Manufacturing



Government Others

Regional Insights



North America : Leading the market with robust IT infrastructure, strong enterprise IT budgets, and the presence of over 557,000 IT service providers in the U.S.

Asia Pacific : Fastest-growing region, driven by digital infrastructure expansion, IT investment, and demand for cost-efficient managed services.

Europe : Strong adoption in BFSI and government sectors, with rising compliance-driven demand.

Latin America : Growing focus on IT outsourcing and managed security. Middle East & Africa : Increasing adoption in telecom and government sectors.

Market Dynamics



Drivers : AI & automation, cloud adoption, cybersecurity needs, digital transformation.

Restraints : Data privacy concerns, regulatory hurdles, high upfront costs for small firms. Trends : Rise of hybrid cloud, AI-native MDR, industry-specific compliance services, and security-first outsourcing models.

Leading Companies



Accenture plc – Expanding capabilities in public safety and IT transformation.

AT&T Inc. – Launched a dedicated managed cybersecurity division.

Capgemini SE – Strengthening digital infrastructure and IT outsourcing services.

Cisco Systems Inc. – Driving network and cloud security integration.

Dell Technologies Inc. – Partnered with CrowdStrike for AI-native Falcon XDR MDR services.

Fujitsu Limited – Focused on digital workplace and IT infrastructure services.

Infosys Limited – Enhancing managed cloud and digital transformation services.

IBM Corporation – Leveraging AI-powered managed services for global enterprises.

Nokia Corporation – Strengthening network and mobility solutions.

Rackspace Technology Inc. – Partnered with Google Cloud to improve cloud capabilities.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) – Offering end-to-end managed IT services.

Ericsson – Expanding managed network solutions.

Verizon Communications Inc. – Driving managed security and communication services. Wipro Limited – Investing in AI-driven IT and cloud solutions.

Recent Developments



2024 : Accenture acquired Customer Management IT and SirfinPA in Italy to boost public safety services.

2024 : AT&T launched a dedicated managed cybersecurity division with backing from WillJam Ventures.

2024 : Dell Technologies partnered with CrowdStrike to deploy Falcon XDR-powered MDR services. 2024 : Rackspace collaborated with Google Cloud to advance video processing capabilities.

