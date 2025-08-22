Weekly Recap: 15 Finance Press Releases You Need To See

The investment follows the launch earlier this year of Aon's subsidized GLP-1 weight management benefit program for its U.S. workforce – developed by eMed – which has delivered strong adherence, high retention and sustainable results for the firm's colleagues.The Atmos Rewards Summit card is designed for global travelers and modern explorers, featuring a brand-new Global Companion Award benefit, passes to Alaska Lounges, a faster path to achieving status, 3x points on all eligible dining and foreign purchases, and more.Through this collaboration, employers can give workers, including frontline and hourly workers, real-time access to their money as they earn it.Under the ownership of American Securities and CD&R, FBM has experienced a period of exceptional growth resulting in 27% per annum revenue growth and 31% per annum EBITDA growth.According to the 12th edition of the Nationwide Retirement Institute's Social Security Survey, half of retirees are terrified about the impact of tariff changes on their retirement income or savings, and 63% believe these rising tariffs will drive inflation beyond what Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) can cover.BitMine Crypto holdings of $6.6 billion ETH is a $1.7 billion increase from $4.9 billion reported last week.By integrating Denim's innovative financial technologies into truckstop's expansive freight matching and carrier identity solutions, the combined entity will enhance operational stability, improve liquidity, and reduce business risk for carriers and brokers alike.The move makes Pye-Barker the largest company in the fire and life safety industry to be powered by employee ownership, underscoring its deep commitment to shared success and a culture where everyone thrives.eHealth, Inc. released new research showing most small- to mid-sized employers are worried about being able to afford offering health benefits in the future, while awareness of a defined contribution approach remains unchanged from a year ago."JOYT reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge active ETFs that address the diverse needs of our clients," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This addition offers investors a sophisticated approach to seeking diversified sources of total return beyond market appreciation."The combined company aims to become the world's leading Dogecoin mining platform and will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure via staking in DeFi products within the DogeOS ecosystem to enhance miner economics and amplify yield beyond base block rewards.Parents spend more than expected on child-related expenses while their hard-earned savings often lose value in traditional bank checking and savings accounts that trail the pace of inflation, according to Vanguard's new consumer survey."Perhaps more than ever, whether it's a good time to buy depends on where you live," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "A defining trait of this market is that buyers are gaining leverage that most of them can't use, because cost barriers are too high. Buyers forced to the sidelines means less competition for those who can still afford it."The new Mastercard Alloy joint onboarding solution will leverage identity verification and open finance to streamline the end-to-end onboarding process while combatting fraud.Nearly 8 in 10 Americans (78%) said they have at least one financial regret, according to Debt's 2025 Financial Regrets Survey of more than 1,000 adults. Topping the list again was credit card overspending at 24%, an uptick from last year when 21% responded the same way.

