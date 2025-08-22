European Union (EU)-Supported Mziki Na Maarifa Highlights Emerging Tanzanian Talent

The initiative offered finalists professional song and video production, training in lyric writing and civic education, and media exposure. It has been implemented by Nafasi Art Space, which led the overall event organization and conceptualization, and Tanzania Bora Initiative, which provided training, guidance, and production support.

The European Union (EU) Delegation to Tanzania, in partnership with Nafasi Art Space, Tanzania Bora Initiative and East Africa Radio, celebrated the launch of a music video by Mziki na Maarifa finalist, Gloria M. The event, hosted at Nafasi Art Space, brought together artists, youth representatives, cultural leaders, civil society and media to showcase the role of young Tanzanian talent in inspiring positive change through music.

Launched on 15 September 2024 to mark the International Day of Democracy, Mziki na Maarifa is a music competition giving young Tanzanian artists a platform to grow their careers while addressing civic education themes through their songs. Last year, on 16 November, six finalists were crowned, marking a milestone in the competition. The recent music video presentation by Gloria M represents the next exciting highlight of the journey.

The initiative offered finalists professional song and video production, training in lyric writing and civic education, and media exposure. It has been implemented by Nafasi Art Space, which led the overall event organization and conceptualization, and Tanzania Bora Initiative, which provided training, guidance, and production support.

Reflecting on her experience, Gloria M, Artist and Mziki na Maarifa Finalist said;

“This initiative has given me the platform to speak about the real challenges young people face today, but has also given me the chance to share my dreams and hopes for a better future. I trust that my song will help inspire other young people to know that their voice matters and that they too can shape the world of tomorrow."

Highlighting the EU's support for youth and creativity, EU Deputy Ambassador to Tanzania, Isabelle Mignucci said;

"Mziki na Maarifa combines the pillars of youth empowerment, creativity, and civic engagement-areas the European Union strongly supports. The EU is proud to support the journey of young Tanzanian artists as they express themselves, raise awareness on important societal issues, and contribute to positive change in their communities."

On the significance of arts and culture in driving change, Nafasi Art Space Director, Lilian Hipolyte, said;

“Competitions like Mziki na Maarifa highlight the power of creativity in shaping society. Music and arts give young people a voice to share ideas, spark conversations, and inspire positive change in their communities."

Tanzania Bora Initiative Executive Director, Abella Bateyunga, emphasized the practical impact of the programme;

"Our focus was on equipping the finalists with the tools to create music that matters-through civic education workshops and production guidance, we helped them transform messages about society into songs that can inspire their peers. Music is such a powerful way to connect with young people, helping them reflect, engage, and contribute to their communities."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to the United Republic of Tanzania and the East African Community.