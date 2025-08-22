Russian Shelling Injures Two Women In Kherson's Dniprovskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Police officers transported two Kherson residents to the hospital after they were injured in the enemy shelling of the Dniprovskyi district around 10:40,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a 51-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a torn wound to her left forearm, while a 66-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and a wound to her right thigh.

Russian strikes kill one civilian, injure 17 others inregion

Both women are in moderate condition and are undergoing further medical evaluation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 21 in the Kherson region, one person was killed and 17 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here