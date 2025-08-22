Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Injures Two Women In Kherson's Dniprovskyi District

2025-08-22 06:09:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Police officers transported two Kherson residents to the hospital after they were injured in the enemy shelling of the Dniprovskyi district around 10:40,” the statement reads.

It is noted that a 51-year-old woman sustained a blast injury and a torn wound to her left forearm, while a 66-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and a wound to her right thigh.

Both women are in moderate condition and are undergoing further medical evaluation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on August 21 in the Kherson region, one person was killed and 17 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

