ISACA Introduces First and Only AI-Centric Security Management Certification

CISMs and CISSPs can now pursue the Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) credential

Bangalore, India, 20th August 2025 – Ninety-five percent of digital trust professionals are worried that generative AI will be exploited by bad actors, according to the latest AI Pulse Poll from ISACA, the leading global professional association advancing digital trust. With AI heightening cyber threats and increasing the demand for skilled security professionals who can effectively manage and protect AI systems, ISACA has launched its new Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) certification, which enables security professionals to demonstrate their ability to implement enterprise AI solutions while being able to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate risk.

Empowering Security Leaders in the AI Era

The first and only credential of its kind, AAISM is designed to equip cybersecurity leaders with the specialized skills needed to manage the evolving security risk related to AI, implement policy, and ensure its responsible and effective use across the organization. The credential provides a comprehensive learning path across the following critical, globally validated domains:

·AI governance and program management

·AI risk management

·AI technologies and controls

“The AAISM credential validates information security managers' commitment to elevating their expertise and proving they are attuned to how AI is reshaping enterprise security,” said Goh Ser Yoong, Head of Compliance, ADVANCE, and member of the ISACA Emerging Trends and IT Risk Advisory Working Groups.“AAISM's synergy with existing, award-winning security credentials with a focus on AI is a key differentiator that will equip security leaders to excel and grow their careers in this dynamic security landscape.”

Security professionals who hold a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) or Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) are eligible to pursue the AAISM, which will be available at testing centers throughout India. The credential builds upon existing security management best practices found in CISM and CISSP and focuses on the associated threat landscape to best manage the risk profile and effectively leverage AI into security operations, making it a strong fit for those with proven experience in security or advisory roles, and professionals with some expertise assessing, implementing and maintaining AI systems.

Exam preparation options include the AAISM Review Manual (digital and print versions), as well as the AAISM Online Review Course and Questions, Answers, and Explanations Database (QAE), both of which allow one year of access to allow for time to fully prepare for success on the exam.

Equipping Professionals with Essential AI Knowledge, Skills

To meet the needs of digital trust professionals seeking to keep pace in the age of AI, ISACA has recently released a range of AI courses and resources, including the AI Threat Landscape and Ethical Perspectives in AI courses. AAISM joins another recent ISACA certification, the ISACA Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA) credential, which can be earned by audit professionals who hold a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) or other qualified high-level audit certification.

"We're proud to be the leader in developing world-class AI-focused training and credentialing for professionals in IT audit and security," says Erik Prusch, ISACA CEO. "From a robust slate of courses and resources to the first advanced audit-specific AI certifications for experienced auditors and security managers, we are committed to finding groundbreaking ways to empower digital trust leaders to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively, while propelling their careers forward."

Learn more about AAISM at Explore ISACA's other AI training, resources and thought leadership at , and additional cybersecurity offerings at

About ISACA

ISACA® () champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 185,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers-helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

