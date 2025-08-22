Graphene, Cnts, And Beyond: A Deep Dive Into Carbon Nanomaterials Market
Carbon nanomaterials represent a versatile and rapidly advancing class of materials composed of carbon atoms arranged in nanoscale architectures. Owing to their exceptional physical, chemical, and electrical properties, these materials are at the forefront of numerous cutting-edge technologies.
The family of carbon nanomaterials includes carbon nanotubes (CNTs), graphene, fullerenes, carbon foams, carbon quantum dots (CQDs), carbon nanofibers, and nanodiamonds, among others. Each type exhibits unique characteristics, primarily influenced by differences in atomic arrangement and dimensionality.
For example, carbon nanotubes are cylindrical structures renowned for their outstanding tensile strength, electrical conductivity, and thermal stability. In contrast, graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice, celebrated for its extraordinary strength, flexibility, and conductivity. The remarkable properties of carbon nanomaterials arise from their intrinsic sp2 hybridized carbon bonding, which imparts strong covalent linkages within their structures. As a result, they display high surface area, superior mechanical strength, excellent chemical stability, and outstanding electrical and thermal conductivity. Their optical properties are equally impressive, and their surfaces can be chemically tailored through functionalization, further expanding their applicability across a wide range of industries.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Carbon Nanomaterials at high level by material type, end-use application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Carbon Nanomaterials market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Type End-Use Application Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Material Type Market Demand by Application
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Carbon Nanotubes and Graphene Power a New Era: Transforming the Future of Energy Storage Batteries Unique Properties and Multiple Potential Applications Driving Demand for Fullerenes Copper Nanowires Coated with Graphene Enhance Flexible Electronics Carbon Nanotubes Revolutionizing the Medical Industry Fullerenes Offer Exciting Potential in Various Medical Applications Magnetized Graphene Offers Potential to Increase Data Storage Capacity to Unimaginable Levels Graphene to be Instrumental in Advancing Spintronics Graphene Oxide-Based Hybrid Nanopolymers Enhance Bearing Performance Carbon Nanotubes Flying High in the Aerospace Industry Growing Importance of Carbon Quantum Dots in Biomedical Applications The Emergence of Carbon Quantum Dots in Optoelectronics
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
Companies Featured
- Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited Advanced Graphene Products Sp. z o.o. American Elements Corp. Applied Graphene Materials plc Arkema Group Arry International GmbH Asbury Carbons Inc. BeDimensional S.p.A. Bergen Carbon Solutions AS BESTGRAPHENE Co.,Ltd. Black Swan Graphene Inc. Cabot Corporation Canatu Oy C-Dots Nanotec, LLC CFOAM LLC CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. Chengdu Zhongke Times Nano Energy Tech Co., Ltd CNT Solution Co., Ltd. Directa Plus S.p.A. Elemental Advanced Materials Entegris, Inc. ERG Aerospace First Graphene Ltd Frontier Carbon Co., Ltd. General Graphene Corporation Global Graphene Group Graphene Square Inc. Graphenea Graphene-XT Grupo Graphenano Guangdong Dowstone Technology Co., Ltd. Haydale Graphene Industries Plc HeiQ Materials AG Huntsman Corporation JEIO Co., Ltd Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. KB-ELEMENT Co., Ltd. KORBON Co., Ltd. Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC) Layer One - Advanced Materials LeaderNano Levidian Nanosystems Limited LG Chem Materials Technologies Research (MTR) Ltd. Meijo Nano Carbon Co., Ltd Mersen Group Nano Research Elements (Nanorh) Nano-C Nanocyl SA NanoXplore NAWA Technologies Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. NoPo Nanotechnologies India Private Limited Novarials Corporation OCSiAl Quantum Nanotech Resonac Holdings Corp RUSGRAPHENE SES Research Inc. Shandong Dazhan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Feymo Technology Co., Ltd. Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co. Ltd. (Mesolight) Talga Group Ltd The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd Toda Kogyo Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon Co Ltd Toyo Tanso Co Ltd Tunghsu Group Co., Ltd. VersarienT plc Vorbeck Materials Corp. William Blythe Limited (GOgraphene) Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd Zeon Corporation
