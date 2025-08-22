403
Airattix Expands Smart Storage To Nepal And Empowers D2C Brands Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22nd August 2025: Airattix, one of India's pioneering storage and fulfilment tech platforms, continues to scale new heights in its mission to bring structure, innovation, and reliability to the traditionally unorganized storage and logistics sector. Within 3 years of the inception of the company, Airattix has not only managed to expand its business in all major metro cities in India but also expanded its presence in Nepal, achieving an impressive quarterly revenue growth of 30%.
Nepal relies almost entirely on imports to meet its needs, and its storage services are largely fragmented. Airattix is one of the first players to introduce a technology-first approach to organized storage solutions and to solve a simple but crucial problem, which is limited space in an increasingly real estate market. The company now offers a full suite of storage services in Nepal, including goods storage, movers and packers, order fulfillment, and luggage storage. The luggage storage service, in particular, is tailored for expedition seekers, backpackers, religious travellers, and professionals who require secure, short-term luggage storage at convenient locations during transit or temporary stays.
Further, Airattix is establishing its reputation as an innovator in the space, as it was recently awarded the prestigious Graham Bell Award for Innovation in Supply Chain, honored by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Science & Technology, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology for its continued contribution to digital innovation and infrastructure development in India. This recognition underscores the company's efforts in transforming logistics through proprietary technology and customer-centric services.
Airattix thought leadership was also featured on the TEDx platform, where the company's Founder spoke on the rise of the sharing economy. The talk explored how underutilized assets like idle storage spaces can unlock economic value for individuals and businesses, while addressing pressing logistical challenges.
"Our mission is to make storage accessible, flexible, and smart just like everything else in today's digital world. We are' not just solving a space problem, we are creating a scalable, sustainable system for everything from luggage storage to seasonal inventory management," says Aditya Kale, Founder and CEO.
At the heart of Airattix innovation is its aggregator model, which makes sure no space is underutilized, offering both nationwide reach and benefits such as verified listings, real-time availability, and seamless booking. The platform uses AI-powered tools to enhance user experience by allowing users to manage their bookings with just a few clicks.
What sets Airattix apart is its emphasis on trust and technology. By operating in a traditionally offline, fragmented market, the platform brings much-needed transparency, flexibility, and user control, and an extra income opportunity for individuals and businesses by turning underutilized property into a revenue-generating asset. In order to increase its visibility and accessibility among commuters and tourists.
Airattix is built on the principles of the shared and circular economy, ensuring the seamless circulation of value within the ecosystem. The company is now focusing on expanding its Goods Storage and Relocation vertical across Tier II cities in India. Additionally, it aims to strengthen its Luggage Storage vertical by establishing facilities at major religious tourism destinations, providing greater convenience and security for devotees and travelers.
With the rapid growth of D2C start-ups and their increasing need for additional inventory space, Airattix's Order Fulfilment vertical continues to gain strong traction. The company currently serves over 50 B2B clients by providing end-to-end E-commerce Order Fulfilment and Retail Distribution Management. Leveraging a decentralized warehousing model, Airattix ensures efficient picking, packing, and real-time dispatches, thereby helping brands significantly reduce delivery timelines. This integrated solution eliminates the complexity of coordinating with multiple vendors across cities, enabling businesses to scale seamlessly.
About Airattix
Founded in 2021, it is a smart, tech-enabled storage and parking marketplace that helps individuals and businesses monetize unused spaces while offering seamless solutions for storage, parking, moving, and warehousing. With partnerships like OYO and Indrive and operations expanding to Nepal, the platform has built strong momentum and earned recognitions such as the Aegis Graham Bell and Times Business Award. By leveraging an AI-driven, shared-economy model, Airattix is redefining storage with smart, scalable, and future-ready solutions.
