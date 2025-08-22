China Launches First E-Commerce Cold Chain Train To Belgium Via Kazakhstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The first container train from Chengdu, China to Antwerp, Belgium will transit through Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The specialized DPD (Dynamic Parcel Distribution) train for La Poste (the French national postal service) consists of 55 containers loaded with cross-border e-commerce goods and products requiring cold chain compliance. After leaving China through the Altynkol checkpoint, the train will pass through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany.



“This train uses the 'via Europe' transport model. After arriving at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, it will continue by rail to countries in Western and Southern Europe, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom within 2 - 3 days. The entire journey is expected to take 16 - 18 days, providing customers with an efficient 'one stop - multi-stage distribution' logistics solution,” noted Pan Jianhua, Chairman of Chengdu International Railway Port Investment and Development Co., Ltd.

This marks the first direct international rail route between Chengdu and Antwerp. As a result, the number of cities served by the“Chengdu International Express” has now reached 126.