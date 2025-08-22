China Launches First E-Commerce Cold Chain Train To Belgium Via Kazakhstan
The specialized DPD (Dynamic Parcel Distribution) train for La
Poste (the French national postal service) consists of 55
containers loaded with cross-border e-commerce goods and products
requiring cold chain compliance. After leaving China through the
Altynkol checkpoint, the train will pass through Kazakhstan,
Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Germany.
“This train uses the 'via Europe' transport model. After arriving at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, it will continue by rail to countries in Western and Southern Europe, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom within 2 - 3 days. The entire journey is expected to take 16 - 18 days, providing customers with an efficient 'one stop - multi-stage distribution' logistics solution,” noted Pan Jianhua, Chairman of Chengdu International Railway Port Investment and Development Co., Ltd.
This marks the first direct international rail route between Chengdu and Antwerp. As a result, the number of cities served by the“Chengdu International Express” has now reached 126.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment