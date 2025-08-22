Spigen Launches Pixel 10 Cases With Magfit Convenience

MENAFN - Pressat) Spigen continues to offer top-tier coverage for the Pixel range, combining durability with sleek design. From rugged protection to bold colours, Spigen's new Pixel 10 accessories bring magnetic ease to everyday use.

Pixel 10's Toughest Protection: Tough Armor (AI) MagFit

The Tough Armor (AI) MagFit for the Pixel 10 series offers the strongest protection in the lineup, available in Black, Metal Slate, and Abyss Green. Its reinforced multi-layer design absorbs shocks while MagFit integration ensures compatibility with stands, mounts, and grips. Paired with the O-Mag Ring Stand or Spigen's 30W USB-C Charger, it's built for both protection and practicality.

Style Meets Function: Parallax MagFit & Nano Pop MagFit

For a touch of personality, the Parallax MagFit brings a geometric 3D pattern for better grip, while the Nano Pop MagFit mixes bold colours like Blueberry Navy and Mango Yellow. Both support MagFit add-ons such as the Nano Pop Ring, so you can keep things practical without sacrificing design.

Beyond the Phone: Pixel Buds 2a & Pixel Watch 4

Spigen also extends its protection to the wider Pixel ecosystem . Pixel Buds 2a users can choose the Rugged Armor or Lock Fit case with secure latch and carabiner. For Pixel Watch 4, options include the Nano Pop Strap for everyday wear and the Rugged Armor Pro for full bumper coverage during workouts.

Spigen's Pixel 10 series combines protection, convenience, and compatibility, ensuring your Pixel 10 and ecosystem are ready for every part of your day.

To explore the full range of accessories, visit Spigen UK.



About Spigen

Spigen is a pioneering global brand known for its innovative mobile accessories. Committed to setting the highest standards in the mobile lifestyle industry, Spigen blends style with functionality. As a brand synonymous with the ultimate lifestyle experience, Spigen is dedicated to providing customers with high-quality, reliable products that enhance the user experience.

