Tata Punch EV To Face Heat From Upcoming Maruti Fronx EV And Hyundai Exter EV

Launched in early 2024, the Tata Punch EV has become one of India's most popular electric vehicles. Its premium features, practicality, multiple battery options, feature-rich interior, and robust safety features have contributed to its popularity. Now, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are gearing up to launch two new compact EVs, the Fronx EV and Exter EV, to challenge Tata's success. The official launch date and detailed specifications of these rivals are yet to be announced. However, the Maruti Fronx EV is expected to arrive in 2027. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter EV is anticipated to hit Indian roads in 2026. Here's a look at some key details of these Punch EV competitors.

Hyundai Exter EV

Based on the E-GMP platform, the Exter EV will be Hyundai's entry-level electric offering in India. Codenamed HE1i, this compact EV will be manufactured at the company's Sriperumbudur plant using batteries locally sourced from Exide. Globally, the Hyundai Exter EV is available with two NMC battery packs offering WLTP ranges of 300 km and 355 km, respectively. The Indian model is likely to feature the same battery setup.

Like other Hyundai cars, the Exter EV will be packed with premium features. It will include an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, auto climate control, two 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and instrument cluster, and more.

Maruti Fronx EV

Maruti Suzuki has announced plans to launch six electric vehicles by 2030. The company has already released teaser silhouettes of the upcoming electric cars. These are likely to include the e-Vitara, WagonR EV, Fronx EV, Hustler EV, Swift EV, and a premium compact EV.

The Maruti Fronx EV is expected to receive some EV-specific design changes to the front grille, DRLs, and alloy wheels. Currently, limited information is available about the model. Various reports suggest that it might come with multiple battery pack options and offer a driving range between 350 km and 400 km.