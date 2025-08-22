Fileai Launches First MCP-Enabled OCR Server To Power AI Agent Workflows

fileAI Co-Founders, Christian Schneider and Clare Leighton

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- fileAI , a leader in AI-powered data preparation, today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP ) Server, becoming the first AI OCR provider to offer native MCP integration. The server lets developers and AI agents process, classify, and extract data from any file type using a single natural language prompt - directly inside tools like Cursor, Claude Desktop, and other MCP-compatible environments.

“At fileAI, we've always believed that automation starts with the basics: making data reliable, consistent, and ready to use,” said Christian Schneider, CEO and co-founder of fileAI.“The MCP server is our way of putting those capabilities directly in the hands of developers. Instead of wrestling with integrations or waiting on long projects, they can now connect fileAI to their workflows instantly. For enterprises, that means faster pilots, clearer results, and a shorter path from idea to impact.”

“On the product side, our goal was to make fileAI feel native inside the environments developers already use,” said Tim Prugar, Head of Product and Engineering at fileAI.“By removing glue code, handling authentication automatically, and exposing our OCR and schema tools through MCP, we've reduced weeks of engineering to a single prompt. That's the kind of speed today's builders expect.”

Key capabilities

One-prompt automation – Upload, OCR, classify, and extract structured data in one natural language prompt.

Flexible data retrieval – Pull exactly the fields you need via AI Schema or OCR models.

Native multi-tool workflows – Combine fileAI with other MCP tools for complex processes.

Built for scale – Asynchronous jobs and API rate-limit safeguards for enterprise workloads.



The MCP Server wraps fileAI's full API, automates authentication, and exposes core endpoints as LLM-friendly tools. This dual-purpose design serves both developers building faster and sales teams demonstrating“touchless automation” to enterprise prospects.

The MCP Server is available now for developers and enterprise teams. Setup instructions can be found at mcp .

About fileAI

fileAI is the leading AI-native data preparation platform, built to transform unstructured files into clean, verified pipelines optimized for automation and agentic AI. With proprietary components-including multimodal OCR, zero-shot schema generation, cross-file enrichment, and automated validation-fileAI delivers high-quality, schema-aligned data ready for analytics and decision systems.

Trusted by global enterprises such as MS&AD, Toshiba, KFC, DirectAsia, Nippon, and Keppel, fileAI processes over 400 million files annually with enterprise-grade accuracy and compliance. By streamlining data extraction, enrichment, and orchestration across millions of files, fileAI reduces risk, improves agility, and enables organizations to scale automation with confidence.

For more information, visit file

What is the Model Context Protocol (MCP)?

