mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Share Buyback

mobilezone holding ltd completes share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction

22.08.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Rotkreuz, August 22, 2025

mobilezone holding ltd today announces the completion of the share buyback program launched in August 2022. With the end of the last trading day, the share buyback program initiated on August 22, 2022, has been concluded. From August 22, 2022 to Oktober 20, 2022 a total of 770,865 shares of mobilezone holding ltd were repurchased at an average price of CHF 15.57 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this program were already cancelled in 2023. Further information regarding the completed share buyback program can be found at



Press release (PDF) Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives

Pascal Boll

Director Group MVNO & Investor Relations

mobilezone holding ag

... About mobilezone Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating income of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: mobilezone holding ag Suurstoffi 22 6343 Rotkreuz Switzerland Phone: 041 400 24 24 E-mail: ... Internet: mobilzoneholding, mobilezon ISIN: CH0276837694 Valor: A14R33 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2187394

End of News EQS News Service