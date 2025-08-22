Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mobilezone Holding Ltd Completes Share Buyback For The Purpose Of Capital Reduction


2025-08-22 04:04:30
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Share Buyback
mobilezone holding ltd completes share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction
22.08.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE


Rotkreuz, August 22, 2025

mobilezone holding ltd today announces the completion of the share buyback program launched in August 2022.

With the end of the last trading day, the share buyback program initiated on August 22, 2022, has been concluded. From August 22, 2022 to Oktober 20, 2022 a total of 770,865 shares of mobilezone holding ltd were repurchased at an average price of CHF 15.57 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this program were already cancelled in 2023.

Further information regarding the completed share buyback program can be found at

Press release (PDF)

Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
Pascal Boll
Director Group MVNO & Investor Relations
mobilezone holding ag
...

About mobilezone

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating income of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.

The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: mobilezone holding ag
Suurstoffi 22
6343 Rotkreuz
Switzerland
Phone: 041 400 24 24
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH0276837694
Valor: A14R33
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
