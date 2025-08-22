Mobilezone Holding Ltd Completes Share Buyback For The Purpose Of Capital Reduction
mobilezone holding ltd today announces the completion of the share buyback program launched in August 2022.
With the end of the last trading day, the share buyback program initiated on August 22, 2022, has been concluded. From August 22, 2022 to Oktober 20, 2022 a total of 770,865 shares of mobilezone holding ltd were repurchased at an average price of CHF 15.57 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The shares acquired under this program were already cancelled in 2023.
About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ltd is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with a turnover of CHF 1.0 billion and a consolidated operating income of CHF 52.7 million in the reporting year 2024. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ltd (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd.
The mobilezone Group employs almost 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.
