403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exabeam Research: AI Supercharges Insider Threats, Now Outpacing External Attacks
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) 74% report AI is making insider threats more effective, and 53% expect insider threats to increase
BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. – August 21, 2025 – Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced the findings of its new multinational report, From Human to Hybrid: How AI and the Analytics Gap Are Fueling Insider Risk. Based on a survey of 1,010 cybersecurity professionals across key sectors, the research reveals that insider threats have overtaken external attacks as the top security concern, with AI accelerating the shift.
According to the study, 64% of respondents now view insiders, whether malicious or compromised, as a greater risk than external actors. Generative AI (GenAI) is a major driver, making attacks faster, stealthier, and more difficult to detect.
“Insiders aren’t just people anymore,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “They’re AI agents logging in with valid credentials, spoofing trusted voices, and making moves at machine speed. The question isn’t just who has access — it’s whether you can spot when that access is being abused.”
Insider Threat Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing
Insider activity is intensifying across industries, driven by both malicious intent and accidental compromise. Over the past year, more than half of organizations (53%) have seen a measurable increase in insider incidents, and the majority (54%) expect that growth to continue. Government organizations are bracing for the steepest rise (73%), followed by manufacturing (60%) and healthcare (53%), fueled by expanding access to sensitive systems and data.
This surge is not uniform; risk trajectories vary sharply by geography and sector. Asia-Pacific and Japan lead in projected insider threat growth (69%), reflecting heightened awareness of identity-driven attacks. The Middle East stands apart, with nearly one-third (30%) anticipating a decrease, a signal of either stronger confidence in current defenses or a potential underestimation of evolving risks. These contrasts underscore the complexity of the insider threat landscape and the need for defense strategies that align with regional realities.
AI is Powering Faster, Smarter, and Stealthier Insider Attacks
AI has become a force multiplier for insider threats, enabling actors to operate with unprecedented efficiency and subtlety. Two of the top three current insider threat vectors are now AI-related, with AI-enhanced phishing and social engineering emerging as the most concerning tactics (27%). These attacks can adapt in real time, mimic legitimate communications, and exploit trust at a scale and speed human adversaries cannot match.
Unauthorized GenAI use compounds the challenge, creating a dual-risk scenario where the same tools meant to boost productivity can be repurposed for malicious activity. More than three-quarters of organizations (76%) report some level of unapproved usage, with those in technology (40%), financial services (32%), and government (38%) experiencing the highest rates. Regional variations are telling, in the Middle East, unauthorized GenAI is the top insider concern (31%), reflecting both rapid AI adoption and the governance gaps that can follow. Globally, the convergence of insider access and AI capabilities is producing threats that evade traditional controls and demand more advanced behavioral detection.
Most Insider Threat Programs Still Miss the Mark on Detection
While 88% of organizations say they have insider threat programs, most lack the behavioral analytics needed to catch abnormal activity early. Just 44% use user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), the foundational capability for insider threat detection. Many continue to rely on identity and access management, security training, DLP, and EDR, tools that provide visibility but not the behavioral context necessary to spot subtle or emerging risks.
AI adoption is widespread, with 97% of organizations using some form of AI in their insider threat tooling, yet governance and operational readiness lag far behind. More than half of executives believe AI tools are fully deployed, but managers and analysts say many are still in pilot or evaluation stages. Compounding the challenge, security teams face persistent barriers: privacy resistance, fragmented tools, and difficulty interpreting user intent remain major blind spots.
“AI has added a layer of speed and subtlety to insider activity that traditional defenses weren’t built to detect,” said Kevin Kirkwood, CISO, Exabeam. “Security teams are deploying AI to detect these evolving threats, but without strong governance or clear oversight, it’s a race they’re struggling to win. This paradigm shift requires a fundamentally new approach to insider threat defense.”
Closing the Insider Threat Gap
As insider threats accelerate, driven by AI, identity misuse, and a lack of behavioral visibility, organizations that succeed will be those that align leadership priorities with operational reality. Progress will come from moving beyond surface-level compliance to approaches that focus on context, accurately distinguish between human and AI-driven activity, and foster collaboration across teams to close visibility gaps.
Bridging this divide requires more than policy changes. It demands leadership engagement, cross-functional cooperation, and governance models that keep pace with the speed of AI adoption. Success will be defined by the ability to shorten detection and response times, reduce the window of opportunity for insider activity, and adapt strategies as threats evolve.
To access the full report, From Human to Hybrid: How AI and the Analytics Gap Are Fueling Insider Risk, visit: exabeam.com/from-human-to-hybrid
Methodology
This report is based on research conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Exabeam during June and July 2025. The survey represents a global audience of 1,010 cybersecurity professionals, including analysts, security team leads, and executive decision-makers across key sectors such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and government. Respondents were required to either work directly in a cybersecurity function or be responsible for managing security teams.
The organizations represented varied in size, with a significant portion of participants coming from large enterprises with 500+ employees.
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif. – August 21, 2025 – Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced the findings of its new multinational report, From Human to Hybrid: How AI and the Analytics Gap Are Fueling Insider Risk. Based on a survey of 1,010 cybersecurity professionals across key sectors, the research reveals that insider threats have overtaken external attacks as the top security concern, with AI accelerating the shift.
According to the study, 64% of respondents now view insiders, whether malicious or compromised, as a greater risk than external actors. Generative AI (GenAI) is a major driver, making attacks faster, stealthier, and more difficult to detect.
“Insiders aren’t just people anymore,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “They’re AI agents logging in with valid credentials, spoofing trusted voices, and making moves at machine speed. The question isn’t just who has access — it’s whether you can spot when that access is being abused.”
Insider Threat Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing
Insider activity is intensifying across industries, driven by both malicious intent and accidental compromise. Over the past year, more than half of organizations (53%) have seen a measurable increase in insider incidents, and the majority (54%) expect that growth to continue. Government organizations are bracing for the steepest rise (73%), followed by manufacturing (60%) and healthcare (53%), fueled by expanding access to sensitive systems and data.
This surge is not uniform; risk trajectories vary sharply by geography and sector. Asia-Pacific and Japan lead in projected insider threat growth (69%), reflecting heightened awareness of identity-driven attacks. The Middle East stands apart, with nearly one-third (30%) anticipating a decrease, a signal of either stronger confidence in current defenses or a potential underestimation of evolving risks. These contrasts underscore the complexity of the insider threat landscape and the need for defense strategies that align with regional realities.
AI is Powering Faster, Smarter, and Stealthier Insider Attacks
AI has become a force multiplier for insider threats, enabling actors to operate with unprecedented efficiency and subtlety. Two of the top three current insider threat vectors are now AI-related, with AI-enhanced phishing and social engineering emerging as the most concerning tactics (27%). These attacks can adapt in real time, mimic legitimate communications, and exploit trust at a scale and speed human adversaries cannot match.
Unauthorized GenAI use compounds the challenge, creating a dual-risk scenario where the same tools meant to boost productivity can be repurposed for malicious activity. More than three-quarters of organizations (76%) report some level of unapproved usage, with those in technology (40%), financial services (32%), and government (38%) experiencing the highest rates. Regional variations are telling, in the Middle East, unauthorized GenAI is the top insider concern (31%), reflecting both rapid AI adoption and the governance gaps that can follow. Globally, the convergence of insider access and AI capabilities is producing threats that evade traditional controls and demand more advanced behavioral detection.
Most Insider Threat Programs Still Miss the Mark on Detection
While 88% of organizations say they have insider threat programs, most lack the behavioral analytics needed to catch abnormal activity early. Just 44% use user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), the foundational capability for insider threat detection. Many continue to rely on identity and access management, security training, DLP, and EDR, tools that provide visibility but not the behavioral context necessary to spot subtle or emerging risks.
AI adoption is widespread, with 97% of organizations using some form of AI in their insider threat tooling, yet governance and operational readiness lag far behind. More than half of executives believe AI tools are fully deployed, but managers and analysts say many are still in pilot or evaluation stages. Compounding the challenge, security teams face persistent barriers: privacy resistance, fragmented tools, and difficulty interpreting user intent remain major blind spots.
“AI has added a layer of speed and subtlety to insider activity that traditional defenses weren’t built to detect,” said Kevin Kirkwood, CISO, Exabeam. “Security teams are deploying AI to detect these evolving threats, but without strong governance or clear oversight, it’s a race they’re struggling to win. This paradigm shift requires a fundamentally new approach to insider threat defense.”
Closing the Insider Threat Gap
As insider threats accelerate, driven by AI, identity misuse, and a lack of behavioral visibility, organizations that succeed will be those that align leadership priorities with operational reality. Progress will come from moving beyond surface-level compliance to approaches that focus on context, accurately distinguish between human and AI-driven activity, and foster collaboration across teams to close visibility gaps.
Bridging this divide requires more than policy changes. It demands leadership engagement, cross-functional cooperation, and governance models that keep pace with the speed of AI adoption. Success will be defined by the ability to shorten detection and response times, reduce the window of opportunity for insider activity, and adapt strategies as threats evolve.
To access the full report, From Human to Hybrid: How AI and the Analytics Gap Are Fueling Insider Risk, visit: exabeam.com/from-human-to-hybrid
Methodology
This report is based on research conducted by Sapio Research on behalf of Exabeam during June and July 2025. The survey represents a global audience of 1,010 cybersecurity professionals, including analysts, security team leads, and executive decision-makers across key sectors such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and government. Respondents were required to either work directly in a cybersecurity function or be responsible for managing security teams.
The organizations represented varied in size, with a significant portion of participants coming from large enterprises with 500+ employees.
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment