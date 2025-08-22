Iquanti Unveils Landmark Study On AI Search For Financial Services

iQuanti clients leverage key research insights to shape strategies that strengthen their brands' discoverability and credibility on AI Search.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQuanti, a leading digital marketing and analytics firm, has released proprietary research on the factors that drive brand visibility in AI-generated responses through Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) for financial services related queries.

This groundbreaking study examined the evolving search landscape through extensive analysis of 8 million+ data points, investigating how LLMs provide answers, a process that has largely been a black box so far. The analysis reveals that foundational organic search ranking elements, along with previously overlooked non-SEO factors, significantly influence brand citations and mentions in AI-powered responses.

"As AI transforms how consumers discover banking and financial services, our 17 years of specialized experience in this sector uniquely positions us to guide our industry-leading clients through this evolution. This research represents the convergence of our deep industry knowledge with AI innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Arnab Sen, CEO at iQuanti.

The comprehensive research examined 30,000+ conversational queries derived from high-intent traditional keywords across the customer funnel, spanning the complete spectrum of user information needs. It covers four key product categories: banking, credit cards, personal loans, and wealth management, on three major AI platforms: Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity.

The study analyzed 30+ leading brands within the industry, comparing both cited and non-cited pages to identify critical performance gaps. For each query response, researchers examined source citations and gathered 32 distinct performance metrics covering both SEO and non-SEO elements.

The research reveals consistent factors demonstrated across all three LLM platforms, such as high-traffic domains, fast interactivity metrics, and strong title-body content relevance, that can serve as foundational GEO optimization strategies. Additionally, each platform exhibits distinct weighing patterns for specific optimization features, creating opportunities for tailored strategies that align with each system's unique algorithmic preferences.

Insights from the study provide financial services brands with data-driven strategies to optimize for the next generation of search and serve as the foundational AI Search guide that can be applied across different industries and offerings.

For a deeper dive into this GEO research and key findings, access iQuanti's complete report here .

About iQuanti

iQuanti ignites powerful and predictable digital marketing performance for some of the largest brands in the country with an approach rooted in AI, data science, and deep vertical knowledge. The company delivers comprehensive solutions across four key areas: Performance Marketing, Creative Solutions, Marketing Analytics, and Marketing Technology. With global operations across North America, EMEA, and LATAM markets, iQuanti works with some of the biggest Fortune 100 companies. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list ten times, was recognized in the inaugural AdWeek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies and the Fast 50 Asian American Business lists, and is named in The Search Engine Optimization Solutions Landscape, Q1 2025 Report, an overview of notable vendors in the SEO space published by Forrester.

