Hulladek Leads The Way In Sustainable Waste Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 21st August, 2025: Hulladek, in collaboration with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) as the Eco-System Partner, successfully hosted a special awareness programme titled "Responsible E-Waste Management for the Hospitality Sector" held at The Lalit Great Eastern, Kolkata.
The event brought together senior representatives from leading hotels, restaurants, and cafes to deliberate on the urgent need for systematic e-waste disposal in urban India. With the hospitality sector generating significant volumes of electronic waste, much of which ends up in the informal recycling chain, the session stressed the importance of formal recycling, adherence to the E-Waste Management Rules 2022, and compliance responsibilities for bulk consumers.
The initiative is a continuation of the dream of Late Mr. Nandan Mall, Founder of Hulladek, who envisioned India as a nation where citizens responsibly dispose of their electronic waste.
Speaking at the event, Sakuntala Chanda, Proprietor, SERC, said, "We truly believe Kolkata can become a model city in India in terms of environmentally responsible waste disposal if our hospitality leaders lead from the front."
Mr. Imran Zaki, President of FACES, added, "This initiative is not just about waste; it's about civic consciousness. Restaurants and hotels are powerful influencers. If they adopt formal e-waste recycling, citizens will follow."
A keynote address was delivered by Ms. Priyasha Singhania, sustainability advocate and senior leadership team member at Hulladek, who simplified policy requirements and shared practical steps hotels and restaurants can implement immediately.
The presence of NRAI Kolkata as an ecosystem partner further strengthened the mission, enabling wider industry adoption of sustainable e-waste practices.
About Hulladek Recycling
Hulladek Recycling is one of India's pioneering sustainable waste management companies, dedicated to creating a zero-waste future through responsible e-waste management, plastic recovery, and recycling services. With a strong commitment to circular economy principles, Hulladek partners with communities, corporates, and institutions to turn waste into a valuable resource. Guided by innovation, education, and collaboration, Hulladek strives to minimise waste generation, maximise resource recovery, and foster a culture of shared sustainability responsibility.
