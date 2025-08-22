Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025 Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 38 266 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 14 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 365 37.71 37.90 37.50 277 734 MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 15 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 37.71 37.85 37.60 301 680 MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 18 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 901 37.48 37.55 37.30 258 649 MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 19 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.09 38.60 37.60 304 720 MTF CBOE - MTF Turquoise - MTF Aquis - 20 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 38.93 39.10 38.75 311 440 MTF CBOE - - - - - MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - Total 38 266 38.00 39.10 37.05 1 454 223

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 576 shares during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 August 2025 to 20 August 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 August 2025 1 258 37.72 38.05 37.30 47 452 15 August 2025 500 37.60 37.60 37.60 18 800 18 August 2025 585 37.44 37.50 37.30 21 902 19 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 August 2025 233 38.77 38.80 38.60 9 033 Total 2 576 97 188





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 August 2025 200 37.80 37.80 37.80 7 560 18 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 August 2025 2 400 38.35 38.80 37.80 92 040 20 August 2025 200 39.00 39.00 39.00 7 800 Total 2 800 107 400

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 355 shares.

On 20 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 449 477 own shares, or 4.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p250822E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement