Progress On ABN AMRO Share Buyback Programme 15 August 21 August 2025


2025-08-22 02:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 August - 21 August 2025

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 6 August 2025.
During the week of 15 August 2025 up to and including 21 August 2025 a total of 2,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €25.75 for a total amount of € 51,506,640.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at .
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 113,224,400 representing 45.29% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
Note to editors, not for publication.
For more information, please contact:
ABN AMRO Press Office: e-mail ..., phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900


Attachment

  • 20250821 Press release_Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 August – 21 August 2025

MENAFN22082025004107003653ID1109961900

