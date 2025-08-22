Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-22 02:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
22 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 21 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.283867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,489,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,425,646 have voting rights and 2,922,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 456.283867 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
637 452.50 08:02:27 LSE
408 457.00 08:34:17 LSE
272 456.50 08:37:48 LSE
163 456.50 08:38:05 LSE
558 458.00 09:00:05 LSE
96 458.00 09:00:05 LSE
116 458.00 09:00:05 LSE
191 458.50 09:00:26 LSE
546 458.00 09:37:00 LSE
119 458.00 09:37:48 LSE
450 458.00 09:44:42 LSE
34 458.00 09:44:42 LSE
33 458.00 09:44:42 LSE
441 458.00 09:44:42 LSE
46 457.00 09:45:07 LSE
45 457.00 09:59:27 LSE
61 457.00 10:01:09 LSE
33 457.00 10:01:09 LSE
449 457.00 10:01:09 LSE
11 456.00 10:07:54 LSE
9 456.00 10:07:54 LSE
117 456.00 10:29:27 LSE
16 456.00 10:33:47 LSE
9 456.00 10:33:47 LSE
466 456.00 10:41:43 LSE
628 456.00 10:41:43 LSE
54 456.50 10:52:00 LSE
410 456.50 10:52:00 LSE
17 456.00 10:55:00 LSE
16 456.00 10:55:00 LSE
529 456.00 11:02:02 LSE
167 456.00 11:03:01 LSE
25 456.00 11:03:01 LSE
469 456.00 11:03:01 LSE
191 455.50 11:20:22 LSE
106 455.00 11:37:47 LSE
200 455.50 11:41:02 LSE
200 455.50 12:16:29 LSE
16 455.50 12:37:12 LSE
191 456.00 12:37:24 LSE
191 455.50 12:47:50 LSE
36 455.00 13:00:00 LSE
72 455.00 13:00:00 LSE
55 455.00 13:00:00 LSE
261 456.00 13:20:02 LSE
27 456.00 13:20:02 LSE
677 456.00 13:41:15 LSE
530 456.00 13:41:15 LSE
41 455.00 13:42:00 LSE
14 455.00 13:42:00 LSE
2 455.00 13:42:00 LSE
134 455.00 13:42:00 LSE
106 455.00 14:27:48 LSE
71 455.00 14:45:32 LSE
16 455.00 14:45:32 LSE
8 455.00 14:45:32 LSE
6 455.00 14:46:00 LSE
44 455.00 14:46:00 LSE
15 455.00 14:46:00 LSE
23 455.00 14:46:00 LSE
1 455.00 14:46:00 LSE
162 455.00 14:48:16 LSE
316 455.00 14:54:51 LSE
119 455.00 14:54:52 LSE
140 456.50 15:06:30 LSE
394 456.50 15:06:30 LSE
710 456.50 15:09:16 LSE
102 456.50 15:09:16 LSE
189 456.50 15:09:16 LSE
32 456.50 15:09:16 LSE
255 456.00 15:11:30 LSE
137 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
188 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
130 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
37 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
138 456.50 16:06:09 LSE
48 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
41 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
30 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
14 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
2 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
96 456.00 16:18:14 LSE
85 456.00 16:18:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

