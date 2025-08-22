(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

22 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 21 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 452.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 458.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.283867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,489,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,425,646 have voting rights and 2,922,157 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 456.283867 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 637 452.50 08:02:27 LSE 408 457.00 08:34:17 LSE 272 456.50 08:37:48 LSE 163 456.50 08:38:05 LSE 558 458.00 09:00:05 LSE 96 458.00 09:00:05 LSE 116 458.00 09:00:05 LSE 191 458.50 09:00:26 LSE 546 458.00 09:37:00 LSE 119 458.00 09:37:48 LSE 450 458.00 09:44:42 LSE 34 458.00 09:44:42 LSE 33 458.00 09:44:42 LSE 441 458.00 09:44:42 LSE 46 457.00 09:45:07 LSE 45 457.00 09:59:27 LSE 61 457.00 10:01:09 LSE 33 457.00 10:01:09 LSE 449 457.00 10:01:09 LSE 11 456.00 10:07:54 LSE 9 456.00 10:07:54 LSE 117 456.00 10:29:27 LSE 16 456.00 10:33:47 LSE 9 456.00 10:33:47 LSE 466 456.00 10:41:43 LSE 628 456.00 10:41:43 LSE 54 456.50 10:52:00 LSE 410 456.50 10:52:00 LSE 17 456.00 10:55:00 LSE 16 456.00 10:55:00 LSE 529 456.00 11:02:02 LSE 167 456.00 11:03:01 LSE 25 456.00 11:03:01 LSE 469 456.00 11:03:01 LSE 191 455.50 11:20:22 LSE 106 455.00 11:37:47 LSE 200 455.50 11:41:02 LSE 200 455.50 12:16:29 LSE 16 455.50 12:37:12 LSE 191 456.00 12:37:24 LSE 191 455.50 12:47:50 LSE 36 455.00 13:00:00 LSE 72 455.00 13:00:00 LSE 55 455.00 13:00:00 LSE 261 456.00 13:20:02 LSE 27 456.00 13:20:02 LSE 677 456.00 13:41:15 LSE 530 456.00 13:41:15 LSE 41 455.00 13:42:00 LSE 14 455.00 13:42:00 LSE 2 455.00 13:42:00 LSE 134 455.00 13:42:00 LSE 106 455.00 14:27:48 LSE 71 455.00 14:45:32 LSE 16 455.00 14:45:32 LSE 8 455.00 14:45:32 LSE 6 455.00 14:46:00 LSE 44 455.00 14:46:00 LSE 15 455.00 14:46:00 LSE 23 455.00 14:46:00 LSE 1 455.00 14:46:00 LSE 162 455.00 14:48:16 LSE 316 455.00 14:54:51 LSE 119 455.00 14:54:52 LSE 140 456.50 15:06:30 LSE 394 456.50 15:06:30 LSE 710 456.50 15:09:16 LSE 102 456.50 15:09:16 LSE 189 456.50 15:09:16 LSE 32 456.50 15:09:16 LSE 255 456.00 15:11:30 LSE 137 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 188 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 130 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 37 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 190 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 138 456.50 16:06:09 LSE 48 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 41 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 30 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 14 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 2 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 96 456.00 16:18:14 LSE 85 456.00 16:18:14 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

