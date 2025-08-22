Stray Dogs Case: SC Bans Feeding Stray Dogs On Streets, Warns Of Legal Action Against Violators: Top 10 Takeaways
It further directed that individuals found feeding strays in the open will face action under the relevant legal provisions.Stray dogs case: Top 10 takeaways from Supreme Court's order “Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards. Under no condition feeding of stray dogs permitted, if violated they will be proceeded under law,” the apex court said, according to LiveLaw.
2. The court observed that dogs will be re-released following vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showcasing aggressive behaviour, LiveLaw reported.
3. MCD to create helpline number for violation cases.
4. If public servant is obstructed during their work, they will be liable. Each NGO/Animal lovers should proceed to pay ₹25,000," it said.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
