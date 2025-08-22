Stray Dogs Case: SC Bans Feeding Stray Dogs On Streets, Warns Of Legal Action Against Violators: Top 10 Takeaways

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday, August 22, ordered re-release of all stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR after vaccination and also imposed a ban on feeding them on public streets. Banning public feeding spots, the Supreme Court stressed that such acts often lead to public nuisance and safety concerns, PTI reported.

It further directed that individuals found feeding strays in the open will face action under the relevant legal provisions.

Stray dogs case: Top 10 takeaways from Supreme Court's order“Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should create feeding areas in municipal wards. Under no condition feeding of stray dogs permitted, if violated they will be proceeded under law,” the apex court said, according to LiveLaw.

2. The court observed that dogs will be re-released following vaccination, except those infected with rabies or showcasing aggressive behaviour, LiveLaw reported.

3. MCD to create helpline number for violation cases.

4. If public servant is obstructed during their work, they will be liable. Each NGO/Animal lovers should proceed to pay ₹25,000," it said.

(This is a developing story. More to come)