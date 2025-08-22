Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 6 Months Of 2025
|Indicator, EUR million
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Revenue
|116.7
|104.3
|12%
|EBITDA*
|15.8
|16.7
|(5%)
|Profit before tax (EBT)
|9.7
|11.9
|(19%)
*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.
More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 6 months of 2025 (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachment
-
2025Q2 interim report EN 06 30
