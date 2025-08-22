Interim Consolidated Financial Statement Of Grigeo Group AB Covering 6 Months Of 2025

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 9.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.3 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2024, decreased by EUR 0.9 million and reached EUR 15.8 million.

“The results of the first half of this year show stability – we are pleased with consistently growing sales, which demonstrate the potential of our group's businesses. Although the slowed economy, fluctuating raw material prices, and changing competitive environment have led to slightly lower profits, we remain firmly on a growth path. We continue to strengthen our positions in the Baltic States, Scandinavia, and Western European markets, and we have launched more than €106 million investments in the hygiene paper segment. The steadily increasing demand for these products enables us to invest with confidence and expect even stronger results in the future”, - stated by CEO T. Jozonis.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: