MENAFN - GetNews)



"Droved logo"Droved, a Local SEO and AI Search Optimization agency based in Toronto, helps service businesses across the United States and Canada, succeed in the age of AI-powered recommendations. With expertise in Google Maps SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Local SEO for service businesses, Droved ensures clients stay visible across Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude.

Droved, a leading Local SEO agency specializing in AI search optimization, today announced new solutions designed to help service-based businesses thrive in the fast-changing digital landscape. By combining Local SEO best practices with advanced Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategies, Droved positions its clients to dominate visibility across Google Maps, Google Business Profile optimization, and emerging AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude.

As consumer search behavior evolves, traditional SEO alone is no longer enough. Increasingly, customers rely on AI assistants and recommendation engines to make purchasing decisions, whether they're booking a plumber, finding a lawyer, or hiring a local service provider. Droved bridges this gap by aligning businesses with the way AI systems process, rank, and recommend local providers.

“AI is redefining how people find and choose local businesses. Being visible on Google Maps is still critical, but now companies must also optimize for how AI assistants present recommendations,” said the founder of Droved.“That's why we've built a model that blends Local SEO for service businesses with AI-powered local SEO strategies, ensuring our clients stay ahead.”

Winning Where It Matters Most

Droved's approach focuses on three key pillars of visibility:

● Google Maps SEO & Business Profile Optimization: Ensuring businesses rank high in map packs and local results.

● Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): Crafting content and signals that AI engines use to recommend businesses.

● Industry-Focused Local SEO: Tailored campaigns for sectors such as home services, healthcare, legal, and more.

By mastering both traditional and AI-driven search ecosystems, Droved enables small and medium-sized businesses to establish trust, authority, and discoverability at every customer touchpoint.

Why This Matters Now

Industry experts estimate that by 2026, over 30% of online search queries will be handled directly by AI-driven assistants rather than traditional search engines. For service-based businesses, failure to adapt could mean disappearing from the places customers now rely on. Droved's dual approach ensures that local companies are not only visible, but also chosen in these decision-making moments.

“We don't just drive clicks; we drive calls, bookings, and customers,” added Droved founder.“Our mission is simple: make sure local businesses win in the new era of AI search.”

About Droved

Droved is a Toronto-based Local SEO agency specializing in AI-powered local SEO strategies and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). The company helps USA and Canada service-based businesses maximize visibility across Google Maps, Google Business Profile, and leading AI assistants. With a focus on delivering measurable growth, Droved empowers local companies to thrive in today's digital-first world.