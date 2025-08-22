Great Place To Work Announces The 2025 Best Workplaces In Latin America Representing 4.3 Million Employee Experiences
Oakland, Calif., Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, is proud to honor the 2025 Best Workplaces in Latin AmericaTM .
With new eligibility rules and increased participation, this is the most competitive ever list for the Latin American region. There is a 63% increase in the number of large companies competing this year, a 14% increase in the number of small- and medium-sized companies, and 127 companies made the list this year for the first time.
This year's list features 200 organizations identified by Great Place To Work after surveying more than 2.4 million employees from over 30 countries across Latin America (including Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean). The survey sample represents the workplace experience of 4.3 million employees.
To make this list, companies had to strongly outperform their peers throughout Latin America, as measured by Great Place To Work's Trust IndexTM Survey . Companies were considered for the Latin America list after earning Great Place To Work CertificationTM and being selected for local honors on national Best WorkplacesTM Lists.
Recognition is awarded based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences that build trust and fuel business performance. The most competitive companies create healthy, consistent experiences for employees at all levels of the organization, no matter who an employee is or what they do for the company.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Latin America,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO at Great Place To Work.“These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place.”
DHL Express earned the top spot on this year's list . See how efforts like its "Americas Cup" engage employees with life-changing experiences.
The list in 2025 has two segments, one for companies with 50-499 employees (small and medium category) and one for companies with more than 500 employees (large category). Eligible companies also had to make at least one national Great Place To Work Best Workplaces List in the Latin America region.
Here are the top 25 large companies for 2025:
1. DHL Express
2. Hilton
3. PedidosYa
4. TP
5. Itaú
6. Eurofarma
7. Nestlé
8. Cisco
9. Philip Morris International
10. AES
11. Accenture
12. Gentera
13. Novo Nordisk
14. Arcos Dourados
15. AstraZeneca
16. Tigre
17. Stryker
18. Grupo Financiero Bantrab
19. Fundacion Genesis Empresarial
20. Banco Internacional
21. Virú S.A.
22. Grupo Vesta
23. Parque Del Recuerdo
24. Caja Los Andes
25. Confederacao das Cooperativas do Sicredi -Confederacao Sicredi
The Best Workplaces in Latin America list is published here .
About the Best Workplaces in Latin America List
Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Latin America after surveying more than 2.4 million employees in Latin America, representing the experience of 4.3 million employees in the region. To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America & Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela during 2024 or early 2025. Companies rank in one of two size categories: small and medium (50-499 employees) and large (500+).
About Great Place T o Work
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work ModelTM help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces Lists.
Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment