Kinhank Launches Motionx: A Family-Friendly AI Motion-Sensing Game Console

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New plug-and-play console introduces full-body motion sensing, hands-free gameplay, and privacy-first gaming for families seeking healthy entertainment at home

Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinhank, a global innovator in interactive entertainment technology, today announced the launch of Kinhank MotionX, a next-generation AI motion-sensing console designed to bring families off the couch and into active play. The MotionX console combines real-time body recognition with hands-free gameplay, transforming living rooms into spaces for fitness, laughter, and social play.

Powered by AI motion tracking, the MotionX game console captures full-body movements without the need for controllers or wearable devices. With a simple plug-and-play console setup via HDMI, players of all ages can jump, swing, dance, and dodge through a variety of family-friendly titles. The system arrives preloaded with 21 games, including interactive party games, mini fitness challenges, and dance competitions, with free content updates delivered regularly-no subscription required.

Key Features of Kinhank MotionX



AI‐Powered Full‐Body Motion Tracking

Advanced 3D depth‐sensing AI detects body movements-jumping, squatting, stretching, dancing and more-to deliver a responsive gaming experience without handheld controllers.



Controller‐Free, Wearable‐Free Interaction

Eliminates wearable devices by capturing full-body motion via a camera, enabling play suitable for all ages and physical abilities.



Universal TV Compatibility via HDMI

A simple plug‐and‐play setup connects with any television via HDMI, activating the full suite of built‐in games instantly.



Twenty‐One Free Built‐In Motion Games + Ongoing Free Updates

A suite of 21 preloaded games-ranging from dance-offs to party challenges and fitness activities-ships with the device, with new titles delivered regularly at no cost and no subscription required.



Privacy‐First Architecture

All processing occurs locally. No cloud upload, no user accounts, no external tracking. Includes a physical sliding lens cover on the camera for added assurance of privacy.

Designed for Families, Encouraging Active Living

Ideal for shared play between children and adults. Motion X supports multi‐player modes, party experiences, and fun replayable“highlight moments” to reinforce engagement and bonding



A Healthy Alternative to Passive Screen Time

The MotionX console arrives at a time when families are seeking more meaningful ways to spend time together. By encouraging movement, group participation, and fun replayable highlights, the system supports kids' screen time reduction while promoting family entertainment and indoor fitness gaming.

About KINHANK MotionX

The Kinhank MotionX game console represents a new step in family entertainment, merging AI motion-sensing technology with intuitive design to create a privacy-first gaming experience. By eliminating controllers and wearables, the system makes play more accessible to users of all ages, while its local data processing ensures user privacy is never compromised.

Kinhank continues to expand its portfolio of healthy gaming alternatives, offering innovations that promote social play at home, fitness through gaming, and parent-child bonding. With free content updates and no subscription required, the Kinhank gaming system delivers long-term value for families worldwide.

Availability

The Kinhank MotionX game console is now available worldwide in multiple color options. For more information, technical support, or review units, please visit or contact Kinhank Smart Entertainment directly.

For media inquiries, review units, or further product details, please contact:

KINHANK Smart Entertainment / Business Email: ...





CONTACT: David Zhang KINHANK ...