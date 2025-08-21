Marina Yachts Announces Continued Growth In Dubai And Plans Expansion Into Miami

Experience the ultimate luxury on board our private yachts in Dubai Marina, offering unforgettable moments for leisure, events, and corporate gatherings.

Dubai-based yacht charter company, founded in 2020 by Sulabh Sanjay and Rahul Raj, celebrates 1,000+ clients and prepares to expand into Miami.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marina Yachts FZE, a Dubai-based yacht charter company, today announced its continued growth in the Dubai market and revealed plans to expand into Miami in 2026.Founded in 2020 by two friends and entrepreneurs, Sulabh Sanjay and Rahul Raj, Marina Yachts has become one of the top five yacht charter companies in Dubai, operating from Dubai Marina and catering to a diverse clientele that includes corporate groups, international travelers, and private celebrations.The company now handles over five bookings daily on average and has served more than 1,000 clients. Notable clients include Rockman Group, Ace Group, Citi Bank, and Dubai Real Estate Holding, highlighting Marina Yachts' reputation for excellence and reliability.“As Dubai continues to grow as a hub for luxury tourism and corporate events, our focus has been on enhancing the yacht experience with seamless booking and premium service,” said Rahul Raj, Co-Founder of Marina Yachts.“Looking ahead, Miami offers the perfect opportunity to extend our vision internationally.”The Miami expansion, currently in planning, will bring the company's expertise in delivering curated yacht charters, event experiences, and premium hospitality to one of the world's most dynamic coastal markets.About Marina Yachts FZESince 2020, Marina Yachts FZE has specialized in private yacht charters from Dubai Marina, offering tailored experiences for leisure, corporate events, and private celebrations. The company focuses on combining seamless booking with world-class hospitality.Media Contact:Marina Yachts FZE📧 ...📞 +971 56 105 2958🌐 bookyachtindubai | marinayacht

Marina Yachts Announces Continued Growth in Dubai and Plans Expansion into Miami News Provided By EXPERTO August 21, 2025, 13:15 GMT



Author Contact