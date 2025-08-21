Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) Unlocking Blue-Sky Potential At Montauban

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) recently announced the results of its Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey, highlighting the potential for metals discovery at the historic Montauban gold and silver mine site covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) of abandoned exploration 80 kilometers (49.7 miles) west of Quebec's capital city. An article discussing this reads,“The ANT survey reaffirms that Montauban's mineral system remains open at depth - both vertically and laterally, according to the company. Multiple zones across the property remain completely untested.”

“The continuity, depth, and scale of the structures we're seeing suggest that the original mine was just the tip of the iceberg. As we build toward production from the tailings, we're simultaneously unlocking the blue-sky potential beneath,” said CEO Gordon Robb.“This data confirms Montauban may be just the first chapter in a much larger district-scale opportunity, and we're excited to share that story with the world.”

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

