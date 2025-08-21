Zilliz Cloud Powers Enterprise AI Agent Revolution Across Industries

Vector database technology enables intelligent automation in real estate, financial services, and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , the company behind the open-source Milvus vector database, today announced that leading enterprises are deploying AI agents at scale using Zilliz Cloud as their foundational infrastructure. Companies like Verbaflo and Rexera are transforming business operations through intelligent agents that deliver human-like responsiveness.

The AI agent market is experiencing explosive growth as businesses automate complex workflows while maintaining personalized customer experiences. Zilliz Cloud has emerged as critical infrastructure enabling this transformation, powering conversational AI agents that understand context, retrieve information instantly, and engage in natural dialogue.

AI Agents Reshaping Business Operations

Verbaflo revolutionized real estate with AI agents handling customer inquiries, property management, and communications 24/7 across voice, chat, and email channels. "Zilliz Cloud has become a strategic enabler for our vision of transforming conversational AI across industries," said Rachit Jindal, Senior AI Engineer at Verbaflo.

Leading AI company Rexera operationalized AI agents at scale for complex closing processes, powered by Zilliz Cloud infrastructure. Their agents process over 10,000 tasks daily and millions of pages monthly, serving 350+ real estate firms.

The Infrastructure Behind Intelligent Automation

As enterprises move beyond simple chatbots to sophisticated AI agents, Zilliz Cloud provides the vector database foundation, enabling agents to understand context and maintain conversation continuity. The platform supercharges AI agent performance at scale, delivering the speed and reliability needed for enterprise deployments.

Organizations looking to deploy intelligent AI agents can learn more about Zilliz Cloud at zilliz/cloud or contact us for deployment consultations.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is a US-based global leader building next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI applications. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting AWS , GCP, and Azure across 20+ countries.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, and others.

SOURCE zilliz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED