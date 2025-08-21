NVIDIA CEO Tells Trump: AI Will Advance 'With Or Without US', Insists H20 China Sales No Security Threat

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will continue advancing with or without the support of the United States, citing Trump administration's decision to allow Nvidia to resume sales of a key AI chip designed for specifically for China, Reuters reported. Nvidia CEO also hoped that the measures taken in response to Beijing will be sufficient.

Last month, Trump greenlit the sales of the relatively 'less powerful' H20 chip to China after banning it in April as the US trade frictions with China deepened. Speaking of H20 chip, Huang said,“Very grateful US has approved license to export to China."

Huang further added,“Shipping H20 to China is not a national security concern. Offering a new product to China for AI data centers, the follow-on to H20, is not our decision to make.”

He said, "I told President Trump that AI will advance with or without the US.” Jensen Huang added,“Hopefully the response we have given to China will be sufficient.”