Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NVIDIA CEO Tells Trump: AI Will Advance 'With Or Without US', Insists H20 China Sales No Security Threat

NVIDIA CEO Tells Trump: AI Will Advance 'With Or Without US', Insists H20 China Sales No Security Threat


2025-08-21 10:13:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will continue advancing with or without the support of the United States, citing Trump administration's decision to allow Nvidia to resume sales of a key AI chip designed for specifically for China, Reuters reported. Nvidia CEO also hoped that the measures taken in response to Beijing will be sufficient.

Last month, Trump greenlit the sales of the relatively 'less powerful' H20 chip to China after banning it in April as the US trade frictions with China deepened. Speaking of H20 chip, Huang said,“Very grateful US has approved license to export to China."

Huang further added,“Shipping H20 to China is not a national security concern. Offering a new product to China for AI data centers, the follow-on to H20, is not our decision to make.”

He said, "I told President Trump that AI will advance with or without the US.” Jensen Huang added,“Hopefully the response we have given to China will be sufficient.”

MENAFN21082025007365015876ID1109961469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search