NVIDIA CEO Tells Trump: AI Will Advance 'With Or Without US', Insists H20 China Sales No Security Threat
Last month, Trump greenlit the sales of the relatively 'less powerful' H20 chip to China after banning it in April as the US trade frictions with China deepened. Speaking of H20 chip, Huang said,“Very grateful US has approved license to export to China."
Huang further added,“Shipping H20 to China is not a national security concern. Offering a new product to China for AI data centers, the follow-on to H20, is not our decision to make.”
He said, "I told President Trump that AI will advance with or without the US.” Jensen Huang added,“Hopefully the response we have given to China will be sufficient.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment