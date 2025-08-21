Class 9 Student Shoots Teacher After Being Slapped In Uttarakhand
The incident took place on Wednesday, when the student shot at his teacher, Gagan Singh (35), with a gun he had hidden in his lunch box.
Police said that Singh survived the attack as the bullet hit his shoulder. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors removed the bullet after surgery. He is out of danger now, they added.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a few days ago, the 14-year-old student was scolded and slapped by his teacher for indiscipline, which angered him.
After questioning the students and confirming the incident from the CCTV footage, a case of attempt to murder was registered against the teenager, and he was detained, said Abhay Pratap Singh, Kashipur SP.
The accused is expected to be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board soon.
Police revealed that during interrogation, the student also shared information regarding the source from where he procured the weapon.
Following the incident, the 'Public School Association' kept all CBSE board-recognised private-public schools in Udham Singh Nagar district shut on Thursday.
Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra said all the aspects related to the incident will be investigated and urged parents and teachers to counsel students if they notice a change in behaviour.
